 

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'
AP
Celebrity

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, who previously claimed that he's keen on reuniting with his family, says in a new interview that he looks 'forward to us being able to find peace.'

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is not currently on speaking terms with his brother William, Prince of Wales or his father King Charles. The 38-year-old royal has been opening up about life ahead of the release of his autobiography "Spare", in which he lays bare the ongoing rift with his family, and in an interview with Anderson Cooper on U.S. TV show "60 Minutes", Harry explained he's still not talking to William or Charles.

During the chat, the host asked, "Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" and Harry replied, "Currently, no. But I look forward to ... I look forward to us being able to find peace ..." When asked how long has it been since he spoke to William, Harry said, "A while."

  Editors' Pick

Cooper then said, "Do you speak to your dad?" and the royal replied, "We aren't ... we haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently." Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California where they are raising their two children. They later lifted the lid on the troubles they experienced within the royal family during an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and in a fly-on-the-wall documentary called "Harry & Meghan" for Netflix ahead of the release of his book "Spare".

Later on in the interview, Harry went on to insist he hopes to make peace with his relatives declaring, "That's all I've ever asked for." He said, "At the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um - and I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Claims He's 'Not Invited' to Fly With Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Passed Away

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation
Related Posts
Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Prince Harry Claims He's 'Not Invited' to Fly With Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Passed Away

Prince Harry Claims He's 'Not Invited' to Fly With Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Passed Away

Prince Harry Draws 'the Line' After His Family's Lies Harm Others

Prince Harry Draws 'the Line' After His Family's Lies Harm Others

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father

Latest News
Hugh Jackman Details Six-Month Training Schedule for His Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Hugh Jackman Details Six-Month Training Schedule for His Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown
  • Jan 09, 2023

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation
  • Jan 09, 2023

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

Prince Harry Claims He's 'Not Invited' to Fly With Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Passed Away
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Claims He's 'Not Invited' to Fly With Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Passed Away

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy