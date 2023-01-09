 

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
The 38-year-old royal, who caused a rift with the rest of his family after he and his wife Meghan Markle exited the British family, that he wants 'reconciliation' as long as some 'accountability' is shown.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is "genuinely terrified" about his future. The son of King Charles and his late former wife Princess Diana, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, caused a rift with the rest of his family when the pair quit The Firm in 2020 so they could move to L.A. in search of private life and now wants "reconciliation" as long as some "accountability" is shown.

The 38-year-old royal said, "I have a lot of compassion as to why certain members of my family need to have that relationship with the tabloid press. I don't agree with it, but I do understand it. There have been decisions that have happened on the other side that have been incredibly hurtful."

"I wish that it had stopped. I want reconciliation, but first, there needs to be some accountability. You can't just continue to say to me that I'm delusional and paranoid because I am genuinely terrified about what is going to happen to me. And then we have a 12-month transition period. My wife shares her experience and instead of backing off, both the institution and the tabloid media both double down," the Duke of Sussex continued.

Harry is due to publish his bombshell memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, January 10, and went on to insist that despite rumours, nothing within the tome is "scathing", least of all towards his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, who married his father King Charles in 2005.

Speaking on ITV's "Harry the Interview", he told Tom Bradby, "There's no part of anything that I have said that is scathing towards anybody, especially not my stepmother. Some things have happened, some in the past, some current but no institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility or immune to criticism. My wife and I were scrutinised probably more than anyone else. I see a lack of scrutiny towards other members of my family."

