Lacey Chabert Weighs In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Statement About Hallmark

The 'Party of Five' star discusses Candace's remarks, in which she criticizes the network for becoming a 'completely different network' after a 'change of leadership.'

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lacey Chabert has responded to Candace Cameron Bure's latest controversial comments about Hallmark. In a new interview, Lacey discussed Candace's remarks, in which she criticized the network for becoming a "completely different network" after a "change of leadership."

While Candace decided to move from Hallmark to Great American Family, where there won't be movies featuring same-sex couples, Lacey shared that she still finds Hallmark her home. "Any shift I've felt has been embracing our creative ideas," she shared in an interview with Vulture.

"And it's my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That's always my mission. I'll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don't think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon," she continued.

During the interview, the "Party of Five" star was also asked about her thoughts on Candace's exit from Hallmark to join GAF. "You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can't comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved," Lacey noted.

When asked if the network tried to poach her, Lacey responded, "I'm with Hallmark, and I work for them. I'm so sorry, but I'll just have to leave it at that."

Last month, Candace received backlash after her interview with The Wall Street Journal was published. Asked if the Great American Family (GAF), which she serves as the chief creative officer, will feature same-sex couples in its Christmas movies, the "Fuller House" alum replied, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

In response to the criticism, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram account to clarify her previous comments. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she wrote at the time. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised," she added. "We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."

The actress continued, "If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us." Candace additionally slammed the media "for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate," though she said she still loves them.

