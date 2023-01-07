Netflix Confirms 'Wednesday' Returning for Season 2 With Teaser Featuring Lady GaGa's 'Bloody Mary'

TV

The special nod to 'Bloody Mary' in the teaser video has fans hoping that Mother Monster herself will be involved in the forthcoming season along with Jenna Ortega.

AceShowbiz - Fans will be able to see more of Wednesday Addams' nightmares at Nevermore Academy soon. Netflix has finally confirmed that "Wednesday" has been renewed for season 2. The giant streaming service also released a video teaser for the new season.

In the video, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says, "Over the past few weeks, I've been hunted, haunted," while thrilling scenes from the first season play. Then, the viral dance scene along with the sped-up TikTok version of Lady GaGa's "Bloody Mary" plays and Wednesday continues, "and mimicked millions of times across the Internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you."

The 45-second teaser ends with a promise that "more misery is coming" in the second season. The nod to Lady GaGa's song has fans hoping that Mother Monster herself will be involved in the forthcoming season. "Gaga in season 2 i'm begging!!!" one fan wrote, while another confidently predicted, "Lady Gaga as a guest at season 2."

Of the upcoming season, showrunners Millar and Gough said in a statement, "We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore." They added, "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

"It's been incredible to create a show that's connected with people across the world," Millar and Gough shared while [SPOILER ALERT] hinting that the stalker running around Nevermore in the season one finale remains a threat to Wednesday. They later said that casting and plot news will be revealed at a later date.

The eight-episode of the series' season 1 centered on the titular "Addams Family" character originally debuted last November. Netflix announced shortly thereafter that the series set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series in its first week with over 341 million hours. Since then, the show has grown to become the second biggest English language season of television on Netflix with over 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days, among other streaming series records.

Along with Jenna, the cast of the first season included Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Isaac Ordonez. Gwendoline depicted Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, while Christina played main antagonist Marilyn Thornhill.

In the meantime, Catherine starred as Wednesday's mom Morticia Addams alongside Wednesday's dad Gomez Addams. As for Isaac, he portrayed Wednesday's brother Pugsley Addams.

