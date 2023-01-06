Dryden Mitchell Charged With Misdemeanour Battery for Forcing Male Fan to Touch His Groin

Instagram Celebrity

The Alien Ant Farm vocalist has been charged but not arrested after he was accused of placing a male fan's hand on his crouch without the man's consent at a concert.

AceShowbiz - Dryden Mitchell has been hit with misdemeanour battery charge over claims he forced a fan to touch his crotch during a concert. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the 46-year-old Alien Ant Farm singer was charged by police on December 30 following the alleged incident at the band's gig at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on October 29 but he was not arrested.

Published on YouTube, a video taken during the performance allegedly shows Mitchell grabbing a male audience member's hand during their cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and placing his hand on his groin before the fan pulls his hand away.

The 45-year-old man later filed a report with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He has not been publicly identified, but told the Daily Mail newspaper, "I do want to tell my story but I do have to listen to my civil lawyer. I'll be more than happy to speak later. I do want the story out there because what happened was not right."

In the police report - which was released after Dryden was charged - cops wrote, "[The fan] said he had his fist in the air and was trying to get a picture with Mitchell. [He] advised that Mitchell grabbed his fist while it was in the air and pulled the fist into his private area (genital area) against his pants. [He] stated he immediately pulled his hand away at that point."

The report added, "[He] did not feel this was proper behaviour to do in front of all the concertgoers and also stated there were kids in the crowd as well. '[The fan] advised he wanted to report the incident to police."

Mitchell has yet to comment on the allegation.

