 

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The British monarch seemingly chose to add fuel to speculation that Harry was not his biological son instead of reassuring the younger prince that the rumor was false.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry said King Charles once quipped that James Hewitt was his "real father." Making the claim in his new memoir, "Spare", the 38-year-old prince said the king made a joke "in poor taste" during a visit to a psychiatric hospital, where he met a man who claimed to be the Prince of Wales.

According to Harry, then-Prince Charles waved his finger at the patient and said, "I am the Prince of Wales", prompting the man to "respond with the same gesture." Charles then allegedly joked, "Who knows if I'm even your real father? Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!"

Harry believes the joke was made in poor taste because of the widespread rumour that James - Princess Diana's ex-lover - was his actual father. James, 64, had a five-year affair with the princess, between 1986 and 1991.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex recently likened her engagement announcement to an "orchestrated reality show." The 41-year-old former actress and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, and she admitted that their photocall and TV interview both felt "rehearsed."

During Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" documentary series, she shared, "It was rehearsed. We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it's all in that same moment."

The duchess - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with Harry - revealed that she was prompted to do and say certain things during the interview. The former actress also feels that they were stopped from telling their real story.

Asked if she was told how the interview would unfold, she replied, "Yeah, but also like, 'Then there'll be a moment where they'll want to see the ring, so show the ring' ... We weren't allowed to tell our story because they didn't want [it]." Harry added, "We've never been allowed to tell our story."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Related Posts
King Charles Pleaded With William and Harry Not to 'Make (His) Final Years a Misery'

King Charles Pleaded With William and Harry Not to 'Make (His) Final Years a Misery'

King Charles' Security Being Ramped Up for Christmas Walkabout Following Egging Incidents

King Charles' Security Being Ramped Up for Christmas Walkabout Following Egging Incidents

King Charles Brings Back Piper Tradition Loved by Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Brings Back Piper Tradition Loved by Queen Elizabeth

King Charles to Make Birthday Parade Debut in 2023

King Charles to Make Birthday Parade Debut in 2023

Latest News
Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

Damar Hamlin Has Started to 'Awaken', Asked If His Team Won the Game
  • Jan 06, 2023

Damar Hamlin Has Started to 'Awaken', Asked If His Team Won the Game

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son
  • Jan 06, 2023

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap
  • Jan 06, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Sam Smith and Lil Baby Tapped as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guests
  • Jan 06, 2023

Sam Smith and Lil Baby Tapped as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guests

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues