 

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

The Duke of Sussex recalls one particular argument with his wife, former 'Suits' actress, when he spoke 'cruelly' as he became 'touchy' and 'sloppily angry.'

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry was "sloppily angry" during an argument with the Duchess of Sussex. The 38-year-old prince has remembered having a heated disagreement with his wife, admitting that he became "touchy" and "angry."

"For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry," Harry says in his new memoir "Spare" - an excerpt of which has been shared with Us Weekly. He confessed to overreacting to something that his wife said and taking it "the wrong way."

The prince - who married the duchess in Windsor in May 2018 - suggested that the argument stemmed from a cultural difference that exists between them. Reflecting on the argument and the reasons behind it, Harry said, "I was also just over-sensitive that night."

"I thought, 'Why's she having a go at me?' I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause."

However, the loved-up duo - who have Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months - ultimately managed to reconcile their differences and they quickly moved on from their disagreement. Harry recalled, "She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that."

"I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from. I don't know. [She asked,] 'Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?' I cleared my throat, looked away [and responded], 'Yes.' "

