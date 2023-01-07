 

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 'Money' raptress has been facing backlash after she reminded her fans about recession and poured her thoughts on rising grocery prices despite recently claiming she's worth more than $40 million.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is living her life to the fullest. The New York-born hip-hop star enjoyed a lavish dinner date with her husband Offset despite recently complaining about rocketing grocery prices on her social media platform.

In photos surfacing online, the 30-year-old femcee and her husband were spotted enjoying some quality time together at Lavo in West Hollywood. For the dinner date, the "Money" raptress showcased her enviable figure in a maxi denim dress with a cropped satin beige bomber jacket. She completed her look with white boots that featured a three-dimensional design and a square toe.

Offset, for his part, donned a graphic sweater with a black jacket and baseball cap to finish off his dinner look. The "Bad and Boujee" emcee was seen walking close to his wife while they're exiting the restaurant.

The sighting came shortly after Cardi voiced her thoughts on rocketing inflation on Twitter. "Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now [face with flat, closed eyes and mouth emoji] You might as well eat outside !!" she first tweeted. In a following post, she added, "B***h why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?" adding a video of Remy Ma saying, "This is where I'm starting to get aggravated."

After her complaints received bitter responses from social media critics, she defended herself in a video she captioned, "PSA!!!" She said in the clip, "Let me tell you something. When I be complaining about food prices and y'all f**kers be [saying] like, 'Ain't you rich?' or, 'Why you complaining about lettuce?' That just goes to show me that when y'all become successful, when you have money, you gotta f**k it."

"You gotta go broke soon because you're not budgeting," Cardi explained. The mom of two then told the viewers that she's monitoring the financial report of her family, "I get a summary of the money that's being spent in my home every week. So when I'm starting to see they're like groceries is like tripling up, it's like, 'A yo, what the f**k is going on?' "

Cardi then defended her decision to publicly complain about the rising prices, "I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood motherf**king daycare. So yes, I'm going to say something. And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that's responsible for these f**king prices to put that s**t the f**k down." The "I Like It" femcee went on to say that she believes "they might put it down," before urging the trolls to "shut the f**k up."

That wasn't the first time Cardi talked about inflation. Ahead of Christmas Day, Cardi reminded her fans about the recession. At the time, she wrote, "we [are] going through a recession…..Merry Christmas [christmas tree emoji]." Unfortunately, many criticized her as she recently claimed she's worth more than $40 million.

