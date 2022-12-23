Cardi B Perfectly Claps Back After Being Criticized for Recession Comment

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'I Like It' raptress faces criticism after reminding people that 'we going through a recession' while she recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to Jamaica with her husband Offset.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is speaking up for herself. Taking to her social media platform, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress offers her perfect clap back after being criticized by social media trolls for her recession comment.

On Tuesday, December 20, the 30-year-old mom of two reminded everyone that "we [are] going through a recession" on her Twitter account. She ended her post by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Apparently, many found Cardi's post insensitive as she recently enjoyed a tropical trip to Jamaica with her husband Offset to celebrate his 31st birthday. One person quote-retweeted her post and said, "Says the rapper worth 40 million," adding a GIF that saw a man, clad in a turquoise T-shirt, rolling his eyes.

Cardi didn't waste her time defending herself. "I'm worth more then that and guess what ? If I don't save ,work and budget I could lose it too!" she wrote on Wednesday. Instead of fuming, she wisely added, "What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can't lose it all if you don't manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help."

A few hours later, Cardi uploaded a throwback photo of her twerking with a bunch of money behind her, seemingly reminding herself that she started from the bottom before she became successful. "THROWBACK," she simply captioned the picture.

Some proud fans were quick to gush over her accomplishment. "you always been poppin and THAT GIRL [red heart emoji]," one person wrote, with another adding, "You've come so far and you still have ways to go I'm so proud of you. I really am." A third said, "Now you have that money in less than 2 hours, ICONIC."

In the meantime, others urged Cardi to release her new music. "DROP UR MUSIC," one user replied to her tweet, "Mommyy where's your new albummm." Someone else said, "Drop music cardiiiii."

Recently, Cardi got candid on the reason why she postponed the release of her upcoming album. "I'm just a mom and I do have anxiety," she revealed during an Instagram Live session on December 6. "I've been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

Though so, the "I Like It" raptress treated her fans to a snippet of her new music on Twitter last week. "HERE some scraps since yall STARVING," she tweeted on December 12, along with the song preview. In the audio clip, she throws shades at her critics. "They be watching every time that I post/ Posted nothing, always gotta do the most/ B***hes sound like you broke," she spits.

