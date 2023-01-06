 

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap

Lenny Kravitz Skinny-Dipping in New Thirst Trap
The 'Are You Gonna Go May' crooner flashes his bare butt as he appears to be completely naked while standing and gazing into a body of water in the Instagram snap.

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz is kicking off the new year with a jaw-dropping post. The 58-year-old singer has treated his Instagram followers to a new NSFW look of his hot body to mark a fresh start in 2023.

On Thursday, January 5, the former husband of Lisa Bonet shared a cheeky post of his baring his flesh to the camera. He appears to be completely naked as he went skinny-dipping in the ocean, standing and gazing into a body of water.

Half of his body was cut out of frame as he faced away from the camera, only flashing a part of his bare butt. "New birth," he simply captioned the racy image.

Lenny's photo has been liked more than 450,000 times and generated mixed responses from social media users. "Sun's out. Buns out," Al Roker quipped in the caption. Another jokingly remarked, "good morning! now this is a ray of sunshine."

Seemingly genuinely curious about Lenny's activity in the photo, Arsenio Hall asked, "You gettin baptized?!" Another responded to the singer's caption, "Amen my friend we are reborn everyday with a new chance to live life to the fullest wishing you and those you love a happy healthy and prosperous 2023 may this year be guided by love and creativity look forward to seeing you @churchboutique soon."

This isn't the first time for Lenny to bare his hot body. Back in March 2021, he left fans gushing over his ripped physique after he shared a shirtless snap. In the said photo, the Grammy Award-winning artist bared his abs while opening a coconut at "1:23 PM" in the afternoon.

Whether it's a coincidence or not, Lenny isn't the only Lisa's ex who loves to post thirst traps. Jason Momoa recently left fans flustered as he posted a photo and video of his baring his clappas while on a fishing trip with friends. In the image, he left little to the imagination as he wore nothing but a tiny beige loincloth while posing with one of his friends.

