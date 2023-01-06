Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Cardi B explains her good intention. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress has defended herself after she was criticized by social media trolls for complaining about the high grocery prices despite recently claiming that she's worth more than $40 million.

Making use of her Twitter account on Wednesday, January 4, the New York-born femcee posted a video with a caption that read, "PSA!!!!" In the clip, she explained why she discussed the rising grocery prices in the first place.

"Let me tell you something. When I be complaining about food prices and y'all f**kers be [saying] like, 'Ain't you rich?' or, 'Why you complaining about lettuce?' " she began. "That just goes to show me that when y'all become successful, when you have money, you gotta f**k it."

Cardi went on explaining, "You gotta go broke soon because you're not budgeting." The wife of Offset then told the viewers that she's monitoring the financial report of her family, "I get a summary of the money that's being spent in my home every week. So when I'm starting to see they're like groceries is like tripling up, it's like, 'A yo, what the f**k is going on?' "

"I want to see for myself what the f**k s**t is being spent on. And when I go to the f**king supermarket, like I went to the supermarket, I'm seeing that everything tripled up," Cardi added. "Their lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it's like f**king $7. Of course, I'm going to say something because I think that s**t is crazy."

Cardi then defended her decision to publicly complain about the rising prices, "I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood motherf**king daycare. So yes, I'm going to say something. And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that's responsible for these f**king prices to put that s**t the f**k down." The "Money" raptress went on to say that she believes "they might put it down," before urging the trolls to "shut the f**k up."

One day earlier, Cardi fumed on Twitter over the pricey lettuce. "Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now [face with flat, closed eyes and mouth emoji] You might as well eat outside !!" she first wrote. In a following tweet, she continued, "B***h why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?" adding a video of Remy Ma saying, "This is where I'm starting to get aggravated."

Ahead of Christmas Day, Cardi also reminded her fans about the recession. At the time, the mother of two wrote, "we [are] going through a recession…..Merry Christmas [christmas tree emoji]."

