 

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Some social media users criticize the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress for fuming over the rising grocery prices as she recently claimed she's worth more than $40 million.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B explains her good intention. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress has defended herself after she was criticized by social media trolls for complaining about the high grocery prices despite recently claiming that she's worth more than $40 million.

Making use of her Twitter account on Wednesday, January 4, the New York-born femcee posted a video with a caption that read, "PSA!!!!" In the clip, she explained why she discussed the rising grocery prices in the first place.

"Let me tell you something. When I be complaining about food prices and y'all f**kers be [saying] like, 'Ain't you rich?' or, 'Why you complaining about lettuce?' " she began. "That just goes to show me that when y'all become successful, when you have money, you gotta f**k it."

Cardi went on explaining, "You gotta go broke soon because you're not budgeting." The wife of Offset then told the viewers that she's monitoring the financial report of her family, "I get a summary of the money that's being spent in my home every week. So when I'm starting to see they're like groceries is like tripling up, it's like, 'A yo, what the f**k is going on?' "

"I want to see for myself what the f**k s**t is being spent on. And when I go to the f**king supermarket, like I went to the supermarket, I'm seeing that everything tripled up," Cardi added. "Their lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it's like f**king $7. Of course, I'm going to say something because I think that s**t is crazy."

  Editors' Pick

Cardi then defended her decision to publicly complain about the rising prices, "I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood motherf**king daycare. So yes, I'm going to say something. And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that's responsible for these f**king prices to put that s**t the f**k down." The "Money" raptress went on to say that she believes "they might put it down," before urging the trolls to "shut the f**k up."

One day earlier, Cardi fumed on Twitter over the pricey lettuce. "Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now [face with flat, closed eyes and mouth emoji] You might as well eat outside !!" she first wrote. In a following tweet, she continued, "B***h why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?" adding a video of Remy Ma saying, "This is where I'm starting to get aggravated."

Ahead of Christmas Day, Cardi also reminded her fans about the recession. At the time, the mother of two wrote, "we [are] going through a recession…..Merry Christmas [christmas tree emoji]."

Some social media users criticize the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress for fuming over the rising grocery prices as she recently claimed she's worth more than $40 million.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Keke Palmer Cradles Baby Bump on Red Carpet After Hinting She's Having a Baby Girl

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27

Related Posts
Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Tasha K Demands New Trial in Cardi B Case as She Claims the Verdict Was Improper

Tasha K Demands New Trial in Cardi B Case as She Claims the Verdict Was Improper

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Latest News
'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed
  • Jan 06, 2023

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time
  • Jan 06, 2023

Gene Simmons Drops F-Bomb as He Reacts to 'Skewed' List of Greatest Singers of All Time

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake
  • Jan 06, 2023

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

Prince Harry Explains Why Prince William Is His 'Arch-Nemesis'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Explains Why Prince William Is His 'Arch-Nemesis'

Michelle Williams Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancee Chad Johnson
  • Jan 06, 2023

Michelle Williams Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancee Chad Johnson

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices
  • Jan 06, 2023

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post