Prince Harry Reveals If He's Circumcised in Bombshell Memoir 'Spare'

In addition to dishing on his strained relationship with British family members, the Duke of Sussex gets personal as he addresses speculations whether he and his brother William are circumcised.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is telling all in his upcoming memoir "Spare". In addition to dishing on his strained relationship with British family members, the Duke of Sussex got personal as he addressed speculations whether he and his brother William are circumcised.

Harry noted in the book that the question of whether he and William were cut or uncut "was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity." He said, "There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised."

"Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it's absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you're not circumcised, all the stories were false," he clarified. "I was snipped as a baby."

The topic was brought into discussion after Harry was recalling getting frostbite in his ears, cheeks and a decidedly more private location at a dinner prior to William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. "Upon arriving home I'd been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frost nipped as well," the father of two wrote. "And while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."

Among other bombshells from Harry's new book was about how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the age of 17. The 38-year-old prince revealed that he lost his virginity in a field behind a "very busy pub" in 2001 when he was still a student at Eton College in Windsor, South-East England.

"I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," Harry, who is now married to Meghan Markle and shares two children together, wrote as he remembered a lunchtime meeting with one of the royal family's bodyguards.

He continued, "I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my a** and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

"Spare" is slated to hit the shelves on January 10.

