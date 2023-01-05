Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex has refused to confirm whether or not he will come to UK with his spouse Meghan Markle to attend his father's coronation ceremony in May.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has declined to commit to attending King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex - who resigned from senior royal duties with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020 - has spoken openly about the rift between him and his father and brother Prince William, but was still expected to be invited to the formal ceremony on May 6.

Harry, however, doesn't confirm if he and his wife will be there. "There is a lot that can happen between now and then," he said when asked if he is invited to Westminster Abbey for the coronation in a new preview clip from his upcoming interview with Tom Brady, which will air on ITV on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Despite quitting as a working royal, Harry insisted he still believes in the monarchy. However, when asked if he believes he will play a part in the future of the institution, he replied, "I don't know."

The 38-year-old prince is open to ending his public row with his family and insisted "the door is always open," but he won't be making the first move. He said, "The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Harry again accused the royal family of briefing the media against him and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet together - and insisted him "staying silent" won't improve their relationship.

Asked if he is invading Charles and William's privacy by talking about them in his memoir "Spare", Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan", and other interviews, Harry said, "That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand - or don't want to believe - that my family have been briefing the press. I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

In the trailer, Tom - who has known both William and Harry for 20 years - questioned the prince about what he thought his brother would make of the public outbursts. He asked, "Wouldn't your bother say to you, 'Harry, how could you do this to me after everything we went through.' Wouldn't that be what he would say?" Harry replied, "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

