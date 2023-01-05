 

Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile

Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex has refused to confirm whether or not he will come to UK with his spouse Meghan Markle to attend his father's coronation ceremony in May.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has declined to commit to attending King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex - who resigned from senior royal duties with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020 - has spoken openly about the rift between him and his father and brother Prince William, but was still expected to be invited to the formal ceremony on May 6.

Harry, however, doesn't confirm if he and his wife will be there. "There is a lot that can happen between now and then," he said when asked if he is invited to Westminster Abbey for the coronation in a new preview clip from his upcoming interview with Tom Brady, which will air on ITV on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Despite quitting as a working royal, Harry insisted he still believes in the monarchy. However, when asked if he believes he will play a part in the future of the institution, he replied, "I don't know."

  Editors' Pick

The 38-year-old prince is open to ending his public row with his family and insisted "the door is always open," but he won't be making the first move. He said, "The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Harry again accused the royal family of briefing the media against him and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet together - and insisted him "staying silent" won't improve their relationship.

Asked if he is invading Charles and William's privacy by talking about them in his memoir "Spare", Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan", and other interviews, Harry said, "That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand - or don't want to believe - that my family have been briefing the press. I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

In the trailer, Tom - who has known both William and Harry for 20 years - questioned the prince about what he thought his brother would make of the public outbursts. He asked, "Wouldn't your bother say to you, 'Harry, how could you do this to me after everything we went through.' Wouldn't that be what he would say?" Harry replied, "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Howled' With Laughter as They Urged Harry to Wear Nazi Costume
Latest News
Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27
  • Jan 05, 2023

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27

Boosie Badazz Dubs Skip Bayless 'Racist' Over Insensitive Tweets About Damar Hamlin's Collapse
  • Jan 05, 2023

Boosie Badazz Dubs Skip Bayless 'Racist' Over Insensitive Tweets About Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Howled' With Laughter as They Urged Harry to Wear Nazi Costume
  • Jan 05, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Howled' With Laughter as They Urged Harry to Wear Nazi Costume

Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Disappearing for Months
  • Jan 05, 2023

Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Disappearing for Months

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor
  • Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss