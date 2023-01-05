 

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Royal insiders claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were absent from royal Christmas celebrations, were actually invited by King Charles to spend the festive holiday in UK.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly invited by King Charles to join the royal family's Christmas celebrations. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, royal insiders told the Daily Mirror the pair were "always welcome" to join the festivities, despite controversy over claims made about the royals in the couple's "Harry & Meghan" Netflix show.

Harry, 38, again criticized his family this week ahead of the January 10 release of his memoir "Spare" by saying they had shown "no willingness to reconcile" with him.

One source told the Mirror the claim was "complete and unadulterated nonsense," adding, "It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support."

The Mirror also quoted an insider saying, "(The King) has been saddened that he hasn't had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so."

Sources also pointed out how King Charles used his first speech as monarch to express his love for Harry and his wife Meghan, 41, as they build a new life in California. And insiders claimed the couple were also last year asked by William, Prince of Wales, to visit his Highgrove home with their two children, Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet.

The Mirror added 40-year-old William - who Harry accused of screaming at him during his negotiations to leave the royal family and start a new life in America - had also asked his younger brother and his family to visit him in Scotland.

