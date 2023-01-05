Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secret to Taylor Swift Lookalike Transformation, Insists It's Not Photoshop

Sorbet Magazine/Greg Swales Celebrity

Khloe hits back at critics who claim she took digital doctoring a little too far while responding to accusation that she adopted controversial diet to lose her weight.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a troll who accused her of taking a controversial diabetes treatment to lose weight. The mum-of-two, 38, faced ridicule online after she showed off her abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 while posing for Sorbet magazine, prompting one web user to say her figure was the result of her using semaglutide.

Known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide has been deployed to help dieters lose huge amounts of body weight by suppressing appetite.

However, Khloe insisted she had obtained her physique healthily and with exercise. "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people," she replied.

The reality TV stalwart also hit back at fans who claimed she had altered her face after she sported clip-on bangs for her Sorbet photoshoot. She said, "Fun fact, I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face."

Fans last year speculated Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian, 42, had used semaglutide to shed weight in time for the Met Gala. She also insisted she had lost the weight healthily, saying a combination of diet, a sauna suit and running twice a day led to her body change.

