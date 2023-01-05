 

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secret to Taylor Swift Lookalike Transformation, Insists It's Not Photoshop

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secret to Taylor Swift Lookalike Transformation, Insists It's Not Photoshop
Sorbet Magazine/Greg Swales
Celebrity

Khloe hits back at critics who claim she took digital doctoring a little too far while responding to accusation that she adopted controversial diet to lose her weight.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a troll who accused her of taking a controversial diabetes treatment to lose weight. The mum-of-two, 38, faced ridicule online after she showed off her abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 while posing for Sorbet magazine, prompting one web user to say her figure was the result of her using semaglutide.

Known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide has been deployed to help dieters lose huge amounts of body weight by suppressing appetite.

However, Khloe insisted she had obtained her physique healthily and with exercise. "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people," she replied.

  Editors' Pick

The reality TV stalwart also hit back at fans who claimed she had altered her face after she sported clip-on bangs for her Sorbet photoshoot. She said, "Fun fact, I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face."

Fans last year speculated Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian, 42, had used semaglutide to shed weight in time for the Met Gala. She also insisted she had lost the weight healthily, saying a combination of diet, a sauna suit and running twice a day led to her body change.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Harry and Meghan Blasted by Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter for Quoting Icon on Their Show

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation
Related Posts
Fans Troll Khloe Kardashian for Looking Like Taylor Swift in New Edited Pictorials

Fans Troll Khloe Kardashian for Looking Like Taylor Swift in New Edited Pictorials

Khloe Kardashian Criticized After Giving Rare Glimpse at Her Son in New Christmas Family Photos

Khloe Kardashian Criticized After Giving Rare Glimpse at Her Son in New Christmas Family Photos

The Kardashian Family Brings Christmas Joy to Alexandria House With Gift Boxes

The Kardashian Family Brings Christmas Joy to Alexandria House With Gift Boxes

This Is How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom's New Documentary About Their Marriage

This Is How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom's New Documentary About Their Marriage

Latest News
Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail
  • Jan 05, 2023

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Tasha K Demands New Trial in Cardi B Case as She Claims the Verdict Was Improper
  • Jan 05, 2023

Tasha K Demands New Trial in Cardi B Case as She Claims the Verdict Was Improper

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Real Reasons Why She Skipped 'The View' Tribute to Barbara Walters
  • Jan 05, 2023

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Real Reasons Why She Skipped 'The View' Tribute to Barbara Walters

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secret to Taylor Swift Lookalike Transformation, Insists It's Not Photoshop
  • Jan 05, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secret to Taylor Swift Lookalike Transformation, Insists It's Not Photoshop

Harry and Meghan Blasted by Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter for Quoting Icon on Their Show
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry and Meghan Blasted by Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter for Quoting Icon on Their Show

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death