Justin Bieber Praised by Judge Judy Sheindlin for Turning His Life Around

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy her former neighbour Justin Bieber has straightened out his life. The TV lawmaker, 80, who previously lived beside the singer in Beverly Hills, told TMZ on Monday, January 2, 2023 she thinks Justin, 28, looks "better than ever" after his years as a tearaway.

"Seeing him doing so well" had made her "really happy," she said. Judy said it was all his doing when photographers from the outlet asked if she thought she had a hand in his change.

Judy had told Access Hollywood Justin used to be petrified of her when they had apartments at the Montage Hotel. The "Judge Judy" star said, "He's scared to death of me. There was a period of time before he grew up when he was foolish, and doing foolish things... being a celebrity is a gift."

"You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."

Justin reportedly had hotel staff alert him to Judy's movements when they were neighbours, with the TV judge saying about the rumour, "I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me."

Justin, who is taking a break from touring to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome which caused a temporary facial paralysis and is married to Hayley Bieber, credits his Christian faith for helping him turn his life around after he was arrested in 2014 for driving under the influence.

