 

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has responded to fans' suggestion about bringing in The Muppets for the next installment of Daniel Craig-fronted whodunit franchise, calling it a 'brilliant' idea.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rian Johnson has contemplated a "Knives Out" movie featuring the Muppets. Fans of the murder-mystery movies want the puppets to feature in the third installment and the director confirms that he has given the concept some "serious thought."

"It's a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up giving (it) some serious thought. As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously," Rian told Netflix Tudum.

Johnson believes that Daniel Craig's sleuth Benoit Blanc could clash with the sensibilities of The Muppets. The 49-year-old filmmaker said, "I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they'll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it'll feel like a Muppet movie."

Rian stressed that he wouldn't want to "compromise" either franchise and confirmed that Blanc will only be investigating humans for the foreseeable future.

He said, "I wouldn't want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you'd have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."

Johnson has helmed the sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" but admitted that he was not happy with the film's full title as he wanted the two flicks to exist independently of each other.

He explained, "I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm p***** off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion'."

"I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling."

