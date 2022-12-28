 

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper
Lionsgate
Movie

The detective Benoit Blanc of Rian Johnson's whodunnit franchise admits he couldn't understand why people were obsessed with the knit sweater donned by his co-star in the first film.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig was baffled as to why everyone was obsessed with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans' jumper in the film. The former James Bond - who stars as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's whodunnit franchise - couldn't understand what's the big deal with the cable knit sweater Chris' alter-ego, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 flick.

"It's the bit that goes over my head. I don't understand. It's like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It's like he's naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper. I'm like, 'He's just wearing a jumper.' News is like, 'Chris Evans wears jumper!' " he told BBC Radio 1 before adding, "Sure, it's a living. He does it very well. He wears it very beautifully."

The sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", has just been released. But Rian has just confessed he is annoyed that "Knives Out" is included in the title. The filmmaker says he worked hard to ensure that the original flick and the recent release felt like separate movies that could exist independently of each other and he was not happy with the full title.

  Editors' Pick

Speaking to The Atlantic, he said, "I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm p***** off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion'. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling."

Daniel is the only actor from the first film to return for the second movie. And Rian also admitted he would have preferred a longer theatrical release from Netflix. He said, "I'd love it to be longer; I'd love it to be in more. But also, I appreciate that Netflix has done this, because this was a huge effort on their part, and the chains, to reach across the aisle and make this happen. I'm hoping it does really well so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Colman Left Red-Faced During 'Empire of Light' Sex Scene

Pope Francis Reveals Pope Benedict XVI Is 'Very Ill' and Asks for Prayers
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

'Knives Out', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Maleficent 2' Win at 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards

'Knives Out', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Maleficent 2' Win at 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Warns Moviegoers Not to Spoil 'Knives Out' Surprise

Jamie Lee Curtis Warns Moviegoers Not to Spoil 'Knives Out' Surprise

Latest News
Patton Oswalt Calls Out 'Bad Comedians' for Playing It Safe
  • Dec 29, 2022

Patton Oswalt Calls Out 'Bad Comedians' for Playing It Safe

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego

Pope Francis Reveals Pope Benedict XVI Is 'Very Ill' and Asks for Prayers
  • Dec 28, 2022

Pope Francis Reveals Pope Benedict XVI Is 'Very Ill' and Asks for Prayers

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper
  • Dec 28, 2022

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

Zendaya Takes Tom Holland to Visit Her Alma Mater
  • Dec 28, 2022

Zendaya Takes Tom Holland to Visit Her Alma Mater

Most Read
Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'
Movie

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Johnny Depp Reportedly Clashes With His Post-Trial Movie's Director Over Old Habits

Johnny Depp Reportedly Clashes With His Post-Trial Movie's Director Over Old Habits

Miriam Margolyes Explains Why 'Harry Potter' Role 'Wasn't All That Important' to Her

Miriam Margolyes Explains Why 'Harry Potter' Role 'Wasn't All That Important' to Her

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

James Cameron Confirms He Put Dollar Sign on His 'Aliens' Pitch to Convince Movie Bosses

James Cameron Confirms He Put Dollar Sign on His 'Aliens' Pitch to Convince Movie Bosses

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'