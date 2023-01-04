 

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Scream Queens' actress has welcomed a new addition to her family, an adorable chihuahua puppy saved by an animal rescue organization in early December.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts has taken in a chihuahua rescue puppy. The 31-year-old actress reveals on social media that she's adopted a puppy from the Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue organisation that's based in Los Angeles.

"Our new family member… We love him so much! Rescued from @thelabellefoundation (sic)," Emma wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her puppy.

Emma Roberts introduces her new pet

Emma Roberts introduces her new pet

The Labelle Foundation explained in a now-deleted post that the puppy, known as Skunk, was found abandoned in early December. Skunk was suffering from a viral infection called Parvo at the time. The infection causes fever, diarrhoea and vomiting, but Skunk has now been adopted by the actress.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Emma previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life. The actress - who has a two-year-old son called Rhodes with actor Garrett Hedlund - revealed that she started to think about the future of the planet after giving birth to her baby boy.

Emma shared, "Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing."

Emma is also mindful of the baby products that she uses. She said, "The baby space is a really hard space. I'm always on the hunt for companies that I feel like have a good mission, and that aren't using chemicals and plastics."

"And I have to say there are many brands that have impressed me, but I don't think that there are enough amazing baby brands out there that you can totally trust and are totally transparent. And so that's something that I'm always asking people to recommend to me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

Prince Harry Rules Out Ever Returning as Full-Time Royal
Related Posts
Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts Gives Garrett Hedlund 'Multiple Ultimatums' Prior to Splitting

Emma Roberts Gives Garrett Hedlund 'Multiple Ultimatums' Prior to Splitting

Emma Roberts Jets Off to Costa Rica for 'Beautiful Reset' After Ex Garrett Hedlund's Arrest

Emma Roberts Jets Off to Costa Rica for 'Beautiful Reset' After Ex Garrett Hedlund's Arrest

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund to Continue Co-Parenting After Ending Their 'Rocky' Relationship

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund to Continue Co-Parenting After Ending Their 'Rocky' Relationship

Latest News
Prince Harry Rules Out Ever Returning as Full-Time Royal
  • Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry Rules Out Ever Returning as Full-Time Royal

OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations
  • Jan 04, 2023

OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy
  • Jan 04, 2023

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti
  • Jan 04, 2023

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'
  • Jan 04, 2023

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67
  • Jan 04, 2023

Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia