 

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'
Netflix
Movie

The 'Halloween' actress opens up about feeling 'quite isolated' when shooting Rian Johnson's movie but admits she's pleasantly surprised by its huge success.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis felt alone on the set of "Knives Out". Starring in Rian Johnson's hit whodunnit as Linda Drysdale-Thrombey, the 63-year-old actress admits that she didn't really like the filming process for the 2019 movie.

"I was actually quite isolated. I was living in this weird hotel by myself, and a lot of the movie, I'm not in. I was alone for a lot and it was a very tough time," Jamie told Entertainment Weekly.

The movie - which also featured Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans - proved popular and Jamie had "no idea" that it would be such a success, with the sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" slated for release on Netflix in December.

  See also...

The "Halloween" actress said, "It turned out to be this fantastic movie. I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."

"It wasn't evident to me, because Rian was so specific in his methodology, and it's not like we're all watching monitors and seeing all the work. We had no idea. We'd just do our little thing and then go home. It was just such a delightful surprise."

Despite her isolation on set, Jamie explained that starring in 'Knives Out' gave her a new level of celebrity. She said, "I remember when they wanted me to go to CinemaCon with 'Knives Out', I was like, they want me to go to CinemaCon? They don't want all those other people to go to CinemaCon?"

"Because I really felt like I was this tiny, tiny, delicious but tiny little part of the puzzle. It just was so fun to actually become its head cheerleader. I'm a bit of a weapon of mass promotion and I got behind that one in a big way, because it was so fun and great and people loved it."

You can share this post!

Constance Wu Reluctant to Reopen Old Wounds and Write 'Fresh Off the Boat' Sexual Harassment in Book

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

'Knives Out', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Maleficent 2' Win at 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards

'Knives Out', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Maleficent 2' Win at 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Warns Moviegoers Not to Spoil 'Knives Out' Surprise

Jamie Lee Curtis Warns Moviegoers Not to Spoil 'Knives Out' Surprise

Chris Evans and Daniel Craig Break the Mold in First 'Knives Out' Trailer

Chris Evans and Daniel Craig Break the Mold in First 'Knives Out' Trailer

Most Read
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume
Movie

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'