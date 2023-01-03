 

Lamar Odom Once So Drugged Up His Mistress Called Then-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Pick Him Up

Lamar Odom Once So Drugged Up His Mistress Called Then-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Pick Him Up
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recounts his infidelities during his previous marriage to Khloe while talking about his drug struggle and near-fatal overdose.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom insists he has no clue why he overdosed in 2015. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 43, claimed in an interview with TMZ he's clueless about how drugs got into his system at a Las Vegas brothel before he ended up in a coma on life support.

Saying he only had one drink the night of his overdose, Lamar - who was married to Khloe Kardashian, 38, at the time of his potentially fatal overdose - alleged he was the victim of a murder attempt by the late brothel owner Dennis Hof, who died in his sleep at his brothel after a party for his 72nd birthday.

"I don't know. This is only what I can tell you. I went there. I didn't do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system," Lamar added when asked why he ended up with drugs in his system.

Lamar was found passed out several days into his stay at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, and went on to suffer 12 strokes, multiple heart attacks, and kidney failure before making a recovery, despite initially ending up in a coma and being put on life support.

When TMZ's Harvey Levin told Lamar he was reported to have done cocaine during his first night at the brothel, Lamar told him, "There was only one night, as far as I was concerned. I got there, had the drink, and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my neck, not knowing how I got there, unable to speak or walk."

  Editors' Pick

And when Harvey asked if he was sure he didn't take drugs, Lamar declared, "As much as I'm positive I'm a black man sitting in front of you."

The Los Angeles Times reported brothel workers saying Lamar used cocaine on his first night there. Spokesman for the Love Ranch, Richard Hunter, said the former athlete was discovered with a "bunch" of "white stuff" streaming from his nose, mixed with a "pinkish-red fluid."

Richard also claimed Lamar had taken 10 doses of a male sexual performance enhancement supplement that works in a similar way to Viagra.

Khloe put divorce proceedings on hold while Lamar recovered, but their split was finalised in 2016, with Lamar confessing a drug binge with another woman during their marriage got so out of control she called his then-wife to ask her to come and help.

Lamar told TMZ, "I'm going so heavy with the drugs that the woman actually gets into my phone and actually calls Khloe like, 'You've gotta come and get him. He's going crazy, he's going to kill himself.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

'The Simpsons' Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Chris Ledesma Following His Death
Related Posts
Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Admits to Putting Khloe Kardashian 'Through Some S**t' in Documentary Trailer

Lamar Odom Admits to Putting Khloe Kardashian 'Through Some S**t' in Documentary Trailer

Lamar Odom Claims He Didn't Post About Khloe Kardashian as His Facebook Account Is Still Hijacked

Lamar Odom Claims He Didn't Post About Khloe Kardashian as His Facebook Account Is Still Hijacked

Lamar Odom Shuts Down Backlash for Missing Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Shuts Down Backlash for Missing Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Latest News
Damar Hamlin Had Cardiac Arrest When He Collapsed During NFL Game
  • Jan 04, 2023

Damar Hamlin Had Cardiac Arrest When He Collapsed During NFL Game

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon
  • Jan 03, 2023

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

'The Simpsons' Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Chris Ledesma Following His Death
  • Jan 03, 2023

'The Simpsons' Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Chris Ledesma Following His Death

Lamar Odom Once So Drugged Up His Mistress Called Then-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Pick Him Up
  • Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom Once So Drugged Up His Mistress Called Then-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Pick Him Up

Quavo All Smiles as He Resurfaces at Diddy's NYE Party After Takeoff's Funeral
  • Jan 03, 2023

Quavo All Smiles as He Resurfaces at Diddy's NYE Party After Takeoff's Funeral

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'
  • Jan 03, 2023

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan