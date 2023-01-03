Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Instagram Celebrity

YouTuber Nique at Night has already leaked 911 calls made the night of the July 2020 shooting, a video of the Hot Girl Meg crying in an ambulance and Tory's jail call to Kelsey Nicole Harris.

AceShowbiz - Additional evidence continues to publicly make the rounds from the July 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This time, the Hot Girl Meg's foot x-rays emerged online just days after the Canadian rapper was found guilty of shooting her.

The alleged x-rays posted by YouTuber Nique at Night showcased the Houston hottie's feet with a pair of metal bullet shells located in the bottom of her heel. Other photos saw a handgun on the floor next to some boots inside a Cadillac vehicle. In another gruesome picture, there appeared to be blood splatter all over the luggage and other seats in the car. There's also a towel soaked in blood laying on the car's floor.

Prior to this, Nique at Night posted photos of Meg's former BFF Kelsey Nicole Harris in handcuffs with some bruises on her thighs, legs and head. According to Nique at Night, the images showed the aftermath of a fight that happened between her and Tory. Additional photos also saw Tory and his driver Jaquan Smith.

Nique at Night also leaked 911 calls made by neighbors the night of the shooting, a video of Meg crying in an ambulance as well as Tory's jail call to Kelsey following the incident. The first 911 call heard a man telling the operator that he "heard gunshots next to [his] house" and that "somebody's screaming outside." He added that he thought "someone might be shot," before identifying that the one who screamed was "a woman."

A second audio heard a woman calling the emergency service after she heard the gunshots. "There's a woman who sounds like she's being hurt, it's definitely a domestic disturbance of some kind," said the woman. She then added that though she knew there had been "a lot of fireworks," she was confident that she heard "gunshots." She even assured the operator, "I do actually know what a gunshot sounds like."

Meanwhile, the jail call Tory made to Kelsey the morning after the shooting heard Tory saying sorry multiple times and telling Kelsey that he was "so f**king drunk" the night of the incident. "I'm just deeply sorry," Tory told her in a sad tone, "But I never even moved like that."

On December 23, Tory was found guilty of three felony charges. He faces more than 22 years in prison and and the possibility of deportation back to Canada. However, his legal team is currently planning to appeal the decision.

