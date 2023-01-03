 

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House
Instagram
Celebrity

Only a year after buying the luxurious mansion in Calabasas where ex-husband lives, the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker is reportedly keen to part ways with the property.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is expected to sell her Calabasas mansion. According to TMZ, the chart-topping pop star - who acquired the luxurious abode for $11.8 million after winning her high-profile conservatorship battle - is already keen to sell the property.

Britney, 41, purchased the mansion - which is located in the same neighbourhood as her ex, Kevin Federline - in June. However, the blonde beauty hasn't fallen in love with the eye-catching abode and she's now hoping to sell it in 2023.

Despite this, there's no guarantee that Britney will buy another home in the area as she already owns a mansion in Thousand Oaks, California after she bought the property for $7.5 million in 2015.

Last year, meanwhile, a source close to Britney revealed that the pop star is the happiest she's been "for a long time." The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker won her conservatorship battle in 2021, and despite being surrounded by drama and speculation, Britney was said to have been in a great place at the time.

  Editors' Pick

The source explained, "Britney is in the best place she has been for a long time but constant rumours and conspiracy theories around her need to stop."

Britney dislikes the speculation that surrounds her, but she finally feels in control of her own destiny. The insider shared, "It can get like a pressure cooker at times but the bottom line is she is great and is finally in control of her life."

Prior to that, Britney concerned some of her fans with her seemingly erratic behaviour on social media. But the source insisted there was actually nothing to worry about. The insider explained, "Britney sees something and wants to share it with her fans."

"She's not bothered about being preened and perfect 24/7. That's not her. Everything you see on her Instagram is 100 percent her. For Britney finally having autonomy is everything."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

David Beckham Misses Son Brooklyn as Family Celebrate New Year's Eve Without Him
Related Posts
Britney Spears Debunks Wild Death Theory Sparked by Odd Instagram Posts

Britney Spears Debunks Wild Death Theory Sparked by Odd Instagram Posts

Britney's Dad Misses Grandsons as He's Rumored to Collaborate With Kevin Federline for Tell-All Book

Britney's Dad Misses Grandsons as He's Rumored to Collaborate With Kevin Federline for Tell-All Book

Britney Spears' Dad Hits Back at Critics, Insists Singer 'Could Have Died' Without Conservatorship

Britney Spears' Dad Hits Back at Critics, Insists Singer 'Could Have Died' Without Conservatorship

Britney Spears Calls Nude Posts Her Way to Express Freedom and Learn to Love Herself

Britney Spears Calls Nude Posts Her Way to Express Freedom and Learn to Love Herself

Latest News
David Beckham Misses Son Brooklyn as Family Celebrate New Year's Eve Without Him
  • Jan 03, 2023

David Beckham Misses Son Brooklyn as Family Celebrate New Year's Eve Without Him

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House
  • Jan 03, 2023

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico
  • Jan 03, 2023

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian
  • Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels
  • Jan 03, 2023

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish
  • Jan 03, 2023

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank