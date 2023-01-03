 

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish
The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker is hoping for 'great sex' as she rings in new year of 2023 by wishing her loyal devotees love, peace, and happiness on social media.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ke$ha is looking forward to "great sex" in 2023. The "Praying" singer is thrilled for the year ahead and she's expressed her hope that the coming 12 months brings "love and happiness" to her and her fans - as well as a more saucy wish.

"So happy for a new year. So excited for what's coming [star emojis] this year I hope brings us all love and happiness. Peace and joy! And great sex. [love face emoji] (sic)," she wrote while sharing some photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram.

Last June, the 35-year-old star declared she was "not gay" but "not straight" either. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month, she wrote, "Happy pride! In case I haven't been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f****** lucky to have you. I'm not gay. I'm not straight. I don't know what I am. I love people."

"I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride [rainbow emoji] see u at stonewall soon (sic)!!!!!"

Kesha previously claimed she had "gone to the bone zone" with a ghost but a few months ago, she admitted she never actually had sex with a spirit, but had been involved in a "very sensual experience" with the supernatural.

She said, "I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body. I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."

