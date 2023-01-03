 

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'
The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress doesn't really like New Year's resolutions, saying she would rather make 'little incremental changes' instead of 'some big sweeping thing.'

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow insists she has "nothing left to quit." The "Iron Man" actress is not really fond of the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.

"I'm not a big resolutions person because I think it sets us up to fail. I try to set broader goals and work toward them all year. I think about the little incremental changes I can make as opposed to some big sweeping thing," she said.

"Also, I'm so old now and have been doing this for so long that I kind of have nothing left to quit. It becomes about less-tangible things."

"I think the new year is a good time to reassess, What kind of leader do I want to be? What are my goals at work? What kind of parent do I want to be now that my kids are older? I always imagine an ideal future state - and then I think about, What do I need to do to get there?"

The 49-year-old star - who is married to Brad Falchuk and has Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - also reflected on how her daughter's departure for college last year taught her how to "let go" and examine their new parent/child relationship.

Discussing the lessons she learned in 2022 in a "This and That" feature for her Goop newsletter, she wrote, "Oh gosh, there were a bunch. I think my deepest lesson was around letting go when Apple went to college."

"As a parent, you are so entwined with your child. When they're a toddler, you are their sun and moon - and they're yours. And then when they leave the house, you're confronted with these new ideas of life's progressions and chapters."

"The way that I got through the grief of that was a continuous letting go - letting go of control, ideas, perceptions, what I hope for her. And retrenching in - you know, you can always be someone's sun. The role of a parent is to give off love and to give off light. And you don't expect that much in return."

"When they're little, you get a lot - a lot of hugs, and they sleep in bed with you when they have a nightmare. When they're adults, you have to retreat back to just giving sun. I had to embody that, and I really had to let go."

