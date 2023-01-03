 

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Gossip Girl' alum has responded to a fan who has the 'Deadpool' actor's face tattooed on his leg, saying she's open to getting one herself despite her pregnancy.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively is contemplating getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former "Gossip Girl" star - who is pregnant with her fourth child with the "Deadpool" actor - quipped she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.

"I realize pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt but I'm nothing if not committed (sic)," Blake joked as she reposted the TikTok video on her Instagram Story.

Ryan claimed he already has a tattoo of his own face. He reposted his wife's story along with a new caption which read, "It's not a competition but I also have my face tattoo on my thigh (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

The fan's tattoo featured the "Free Guy" star's face, blue tribal designs and the phrase "NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBILE," with Ryan explaining it was inspired by a "little Christmas gift" given by his telecommunications company.

Sharing the fan's video on his own Instagram page, Ryan - who has daughters James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, with his wife of 10 years - wrote, "Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers. This year it was a temporary tattoo. But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others (sic)."

While Blake and Ryan are known for poking fun at their relationship in public, the "Spirited" actor delivered a heartfelt tribute to the 35-year-old actress when he accepted the People's Choice Icon award last month.

He said, "It's gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while.... But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally - you're my heart. You're my hope, you're my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Logic Expecting Baby No. 2
Related Posts
Blake Lively Shares a Bunch of Pregnancy Photos to Fend Off Prying Paparazzi

Blake Lively Shares a Bunch of Pregnancy Photos to Fend Off Prying Paparazzi

Blake Lively Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Blake Lively Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Blake Lively 'Honored' as Her Company Betty Buzz Is Sponsoring Husband Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team

Blake Lively 'Honored' as Her Company Betty Buzz Is Sponsoring Husband Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team

Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Channels Statue of Liberty, Sophie Turner Dons Stunning Maternity Gown

Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Channels Statue of Liberty, Sophie Turner Dons Stunning Maternity Gown

Latest News
Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian
  • Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels
  • Jan 03, 2023

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish
  • Jan 03, 2023

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'
  • Jan 03, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'

Logic Expecting Baby No. 2
  • Jan 03, 2023

Logic Expecting Baby No. 2

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face
  • Jan 03, 2023

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank