Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gossip Girl' alum has responded to a fan who has the 'Deadpool' actor's face tattooed on his leg, saying she's open to getting one herself despite her pregnancy.

Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively is contemplating getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former "Gossip Girl" star - who is pregnant with her fourth child with the "Deadpool" actor - quipped she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.

"I realize pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt but I'm nothing if not committed (sic)," Blake joked as she reposted the TikTok video on her Instagram Story.

Ryan claimed he already has a tattoo of his own face. He reposted his wife's story along with a new caption which read, "It's not a competition but I also have my face tattoo on my thigh (sic)."

The fan's tattoo featured the "Free Guy" star's face, blue tribal designs and the phrase "NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBILE," with Ryan explaining it was inspired by a "little Christmas gift" given by his telecommunications company.

Sharing the fan's video on his own Instagram page, Ryan - who has daughters James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, with his wife of 10 years - wrote, "Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers. This year it was a temporary tattoo. But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others (sic)."

While Blake and Ryan are known for poking fun at their relationship in public, the "Spirited" actor delivered a heartfelt tribute to the 35-year-old actress when he accepted the People's Choice Icon award last month.

He said, "It's gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while.... But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally - you're my heart. You're my hope, you're my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

You can share this post!