 

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company
Instagram
Movie

The pop star is set to make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy movie 'Argylle', which also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Will Dua Lipa hang up her microphone in 2023? If a new report is to be believed, the "Levitating" hitmaker is currently seeking ways to bag herself an Oscar as she's planning to open her own television and film production company.

A source close to the situation told The Sun on Sunday, January 1, "Dua's received a tonne of scripts and is most interested in taking on serious drama that will receive Oscars buzz. She wants to really start pursuing acting." The insider added, "She is planning to set up her own TV and film production company so she and her team can option stories she believes in and take them to market with bigger studios."

Dua is set to make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming movie "Argylle". The 27-year-old chart-topping star will star alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

  Editors' Pick

While little is known about Dua's upcoming project, as "Argylle" is based on a book that hasn't even been released yet and was penned by an author named Elly Conway, the pop star herself has teased her involvement. "It was really exciting. But I think for me it's, like, baby steps," Dua recently said about filming the project. "That's also the best way to discover yourself, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can't completely tackle head on."

"My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, f**k, now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera, when I haven't brought myself up to that point yet," she added.

Aside from acting and singing, Dua is building a sprawling multi-million-dollar mansion in Sarande, Albania, where her family has roots. A source spilled to Page Six that the new home in the coastal city, located opposite the Greek island of Corfu, will have grand views overlooking the Ionian Sea.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'
Related Posts
Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Dua Lipa and Suki Waterhouse Help Fainted Fan During Rosalia's London Show

Dua Lipa and Suki Waterhouse Help Fainted Fan During Rosalia's London Show

Dua Lipa Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow After Denying Trevor Noah Romance Rumors

Dua Lipa Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow After Denying Trevor Noah Romance Rumors

Latest News
'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor
  • Jan 02, 2023

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company
  • Jan 02, 2023

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time
  • Jan 02, 2023

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE
  • Jan 02, 2023

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Most Read
'Dungeons and Dragons' Movie to Tell Tale of the Underdogs
Movie

'Dungeons and Dragons' Movie to Tell Tale of the Underdogs

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor