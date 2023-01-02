Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Instagram Movie

The pop star is set to make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy movie 'Argylle', which also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Will Dua Lipa hang up her microphone in 2023? If a new report is to be believed, the "Levitating" hitmaker is currently seeking ways to bag herself an Oscar as she's planning to open her own television and film production company.

A source close to the situation told The Sun on Sunday, January 1, "Dua's received a tonne of scripts and is most interested in taking on serious drama that will receive Oscars buzz. She wants to really start pursuing acting." The insider added, "She is planning to set up her own TV and film production company so she and her team can option stories she believes in and take them to market with bigger studios."

Dua is set to make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming movie "Argylle". The 27-year-old chart-topping star will star alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

While little is known about Dua's upcoming project, as "Argylle" is based on a book that hasn't even been released yet and was penned by an author named Elly Conway, the pop star herself has teased her involvement. "It was really exciting. But I think for me it's, like, baby steps," Dua recently said about filming the project. "That's also the best way to discover yourself, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can't completely tackle head on."

"My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, f**k, now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera, when I haven't brought myself up to that point yet," she added.

Aside from acting and singing, Dua is building a sprawling multi-million-dollar mansion in Sarande, Albania, where her family has roots. A source spilled to Page Six that the new home in the coastal city, located opposite the Greek island of Corfu, will have grand views overlooking the Ionian Sea.

You can share this post!