 

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' filmmaker admits it's unlikely to have another 'Solo' movie after studio boss regretted recasting the iconic character originated by Harrison Ford.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ron Howard has confirmed another "Solo" movie is unlikely. Although insisting there have been no discussions with "Star Wars" bosses about the possibility of making a follow-up to his 2008 film - which saw Alden Ehrenreich play a young version of Harrison Ford's beloved character Han Solo, the 68-year-old director doesn't think the project would be a "priority" for producers.

"The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for 'Solo' is coming from the fans at this point. I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it," Ron told NME when asked about the possibility of a sequel.

However, the director doesn't think it is a complete impossibility that a sequel may happen one day. He added, "There's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never - but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."

  Editors' Pick

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously admitted she had learned from "Solo" that it had become "abundantly clear" that a core character cannot be recast. She said, "There should be moments along the way when you learn things. Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can't do that."

Ron wasn't the original director for "Solo" as he came on board the project less than a year before it was released and around five months after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had begun production before bowing out as directors due to creative differences.

The pair said in a statement at the time, "Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliche is true. "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'
Related Posts
Alden Ehrenreich: Negative Box Office Coverage of 'Solo' Is Really Dangerous

Alden Ehrenreich: Negative Box Office Coverage of 'Solo' Is Really Dangerous

Ron Howard Blames Online Trolls for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Box Office Flop

Ron Howard Blames Online Trolls for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Box Office Flop

Ron Howard Is Proud of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Despite Poor Performance at Box Office

Ron Howard Is Proud of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Despite Poor Performance at Box Office

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Falls Hard in Second Weekend but Still Tops Box Office

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Falls Hard in Second Weekend but Still Tops Box Office

Latest News
Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment
  • Dec 31, 2022

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel
  • Dec 31, 2022

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child
  • Dec 31, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial
  • Dec 31, 2022

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Most Read
'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest
Movie

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Ryan Reynolds Turned to Hugh Jackman Once Realizing He's in 'Trouble' After Signing Up for Musical

Ryan Reynolds Turned to Hugh Jackman Once Realizing He's in 'Trouble' After Signing Up for Musical

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel