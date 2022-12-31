 

Lottie Moss Expresses Her 'Freedom' With Face Tattoo After 'Years of Being So Controlled'

Lottie Moss Expresses Her 'Freedom' With Face Tattoo After 'Years of Being So Controlled'
The half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss admits that getting the word 'lover' tattooed under her eye was an 'impulsive' decision, but it's her way of 'expressing that I am free.'

  Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss says getting a face tattoo was her expression of "freedom." The model and OnlyFans creator, 24, added it was her reaction to "years of being so controlled."

Lottie, half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, 48, who has a string of tattoos including three birds under her chest and the words "Not yours" on her buttocks, shocked her fans when she sported a face inking of the word "Lover" underneath her left eye. She said in Glamour magazine, "Since rehab, I've been on a journey of self-discovery. I've spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people - and learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life. That's why I decided to get my face tattoo; the word 'lover' under my eye. Yes, it was impulsive, but after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I'm no longer controlled."

She added about what she wishes she could tell her younger self, "I wish I could tell her it's OK to be yourself. It makes me sad that she thought she had to be someone else. I've only just started being the real me, and I love her. It's such a relief to finally be my true self. I just wish I'd realised it sooner."

Lottie also told Glanour she has been "traumatised" after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. She said in a piece written for the latest issue of the publication her agents used to laugh and call her "ham and cheese sandwich girl" when she would eat at shoots or at castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.

Telling how she was fortunate to avoid an eating disorder, Lottie said, "As Fashion Week approached, they told me I had to get to a 23-inch waist and 30-inch hips if I had any hopes of doing runway. I'm 5 foot 5. Whenever I ate on set or at castings, my agents would laugh at me. They'd say, 'Here's 'ham and cheese sandwich girl' again' or, 'She's having another ham and cheese sandwich!' And I'd just laugh along. Back then, I didn't realise how traumatising it was as a young girl; all the things they said to me. I'm incredibly lucky I didn't develop an eating disorder."

Lottie said her fight to eventually slim to a 23-inch waist left her feeling unhealthy and said it stated a "lot of problems." She added she accepted modelling jobs she didn't want to do and had a mental breakdown in April 2021 due to depression, before checking into rehab in February this year after self-medicating with drink and drugs.

