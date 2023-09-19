Chrishell Stause Mourning Billy Miller's Death: He's Gone Too Soon

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star who previously starred in 'The Young and the Restless' with Billy is quick to pay tribute to her late co-star shortly following his sudden passing.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause is shocked by the death of Billy Miller. The 42-year-old reality star starred alongside Billy in US soap opera "The Young and the Restless" in the years before she found wider fame on the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset" and took to social media following the news that her co-star had passed away on Friday, September 15 to pay her respects.

"Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone too soon and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now," she wrote on Instagram.

No cause of death for the actor has been revealed just yet but his manager did confirm that he had been battling depression when he was found dead in Austin, Texas, at the age of 43. His manager told Variety, "The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died."

A number of his other former co-stars have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

"General Hospital" star Risa Dorken wrote on X, "My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many. [heart emoji] Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace and happy heavenly birthday Billy (sic)."

Elsewhere, Jason Thompson - who starred in "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless" - wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "I'm so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends. [heart emoji] (sic)."

Billy is survived by his mother Patricia and his sister Megan.

You can share this post!