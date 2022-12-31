 

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'
Instagram
TV

The actress and real estate agent has mixed feelings about filming her Netflix reality television show, admitting 'some days are great and some aren't so much.'

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause opens up on her "love-hate relationship" with "Selling Sunset". While she has a lot of fun filming the show, the 41-year-old beauty knows that, in order for it to be entertaining to viewers, cameras can't just capture the moments when things are going well.

"There are certain aspects I look forward to and have so much fun with. It wouldn't be a compelling show if there weren't aspects that gave us raging anxiety. You guys are in store for a very exciting show, which means some days are great and some aren't so much," she said.

Chrishell teased her partner G Flip - whom she has been dating since May - could make an appearance in the next season of the reality show. She said, "I can't answer specifically but I'll tease… I've been very open with my life and [my relationship] is one of those things I'm so protective of as it is so important to me. That being said, there are aspects I am now proud to share. Does that answer your question?"

  Editors' Pick

The blonde beauty is pleased the non-binary musician has fitted in well with her colleagues. She said, "G has spent a lot of time with the ladies from the office. Everyone loves G - they're very loveable."

Chrishell regards the rest of the cast as her "family" despite their occasional rows and her well-known frosty relationship with Christine Quinn. She told new! magazine, "You really get to know these people you're spending all his time with - more time than with your real family. Of course, there will always be people butting heads. But overall, we've really bonded."

And while she remains on amicable terms with her boss and former boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell admitted there is some "awkward" moments between them. She said, "We can both be proud of the effort we've put in to respect and protect our friendship."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
Related Posts
Jason Oppenheim Says 'Selling Sunset' Fans Are 'Tired' of Christine Quinn's Drama

Jason Oppenheim Says 'Selling Sunset' Fans Are 'Tired' of Christine Quinn's Drama

Amanza Smith Reveals Mystery BF Plays Soccer, Films Scene With Him for 'Selling Sunset' Season 3

Amanza Smith Reveals Mystery BF Plays Soccer, Films Scene With Him for 'Selling Sunset' Season 3

Davina Potratz Blasts 'Selling Sunset' Producers Over Little Screen Time

Davina Potratz Blasts 'Selling Sunset' Producers Over Little Screen Time

Jason Oppenheim Would Love to See Christine Quinn Return to 'Selling Sunset'

Jason Oppenheim Would Love to See Christine Quinn Return to 'Selling Sunset'

Latest News
Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Famous Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumo
  • Dec 31, 2022

Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Famous Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumo

Gilbert Arenas Says Larsa Pippen Dates Younger Men Because 'She Needs the Attention'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Gilbert Arenas Says Larsa Pippen Dates Younger Men Because 'She Needs the Attention'

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
  • Dec 31, 2022

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles
  • Dec 30, 2022

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles

Most Read
ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
TV

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M

Chris Rock to Live Stream His Stand-Up Comedy, Almost Year After He's Slapped by Will Smith

Chris Rock to Live Stream His Stand-Up Comedy, Almost Year After He's Slapped by Will Smith

'Teen Mom Family Reunion' to Feature 'Clusterf**k' Grandma Brawl

'Teen Mom Family Reunion' to Feature 'Clusterf**k' Grandma Brawl

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Zach and Tori Roloff Hint at 'Little People, Big World' Departure

Zach and Tori Roloff Hint at 'Little People, Big World' Departure

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'

Chrishell Stause Admits to Having 'Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Selling Sunset'