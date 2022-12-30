Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough

Instagram/https://thereal.com/ Celebrity

Last week, the Canadian rapper was found guilty of shooting the Hot Girl Meg following a heated argument after a party in Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of not telling the truth by Jennifer Hough, the woman who sued Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over alleged sexual assault. The "Savage" raptress was labeled "liar" by Jennifer.

When speaking on Hotshot Radio on Thursday, December 29, Jennifer talked about people deeming the Hot Girl Meg to be a "liar." She then opined, "The problem with that is she did lie."

"Whether or not it was anybody's business on, you know, the questions that were asked to her, I believe people knew what I'm talking about when she did the interview with [Gayle King] when she denied sleeping with [Tory Lanez]," Jennifer continued. "So, that has been a big huge thing. She lied about glass…about her stepping on glass. So, you know a lot of people knew she lied."

The interview came only days after Megan scored a major victory in the felony case over the July 2020 shooting that occurred following a party in Kylie Jenner's house. On Friday, Tory was found guilty of three charges, including felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Tory now faces more than 22 years in prison and the sentencing will be determined on January 27. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" the 30-year-old emcee will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Following the conviction, Tory's defense lawyer George Mgdesyan stated that they're planning to appeal the decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," George explained in his statement, "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

In addition to that, Tory's fans also launched various petitions urging an appeal for the "Say It" rapper. At least three such petitions have been created on Change.org. The petition with the most signatures was rapidly approaching its goal of 50,000 signatures, with nearly 48,000 collected at press time.

The campaign was accompanied by a lengthy argument calling multiple aspects of the trial into question, including the jury selection process, the charges levied against Tory as well as Megan and her ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Harris' "drunken memories."

"Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice!" petitioner Yasin Toure suggested, as Tory's father Sonstar Peterson had. "The state did not prove that [Tory] undoubtedly committed any crime. Reasonable doubt loomed over a 10 day trial as the prosecution was unable to show us that there were no alternative explanations of the events. A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth."

