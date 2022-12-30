Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Movie

On what would have been the Marvel Comics leader's 100th birthday, Disney+ teases an upcoming new documentary about the comic book writer with a compilation of his cameos across MCU.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Disney is preparing a tribute to Stan Lee that is coming next year. On what would have been the Marvel Comics visionary's 100th birthday, the studio announced that a new documentary focusing on the life and legacy of the legendary writer is in the works for Disney+.

Taking to its social media accounts, the streamer teased the upcoming project on Wednesday, December 28 with a compilation video of Lee's cameos in Marvel Studios movies. "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," it wrote in the caption.

"Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus," it added, while still keeping the exact release date under wraps. Other details about the film, including the title and who are involved in it, are still not available either.

Fans were excited about the documentary, with one gushing, "this will be epic!" Another reacted, "This does put a smile on my face." A third looked forward to it as stating, "I would love to watch it."

"ok Disney you want me to shed all my tears.. Happy Bday Excelsior," a fourth user commented on the announcement. Another simply praised Lee as writing, "The legend of Marvel Movies."

Lee was the co-creator of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four among many others in collaboration with others at Marvel, particularly co-writers/artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Lee died on November 12, 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being rushed there for a medical emergency earlier in the day. He was 95 years old. Earlier that year, in February, he had been hospitalized for pneumonia.

One year before his passing, Lee's wife of 69 years, Jean Boocock, died of complications from a stroke. She was also 95 years old.

Hugh Jackman reposted Ryan Reynolds' tribute to Stan Lee on what would have been his 100th birthday.

On his 100th birthday, many paid tribute to the comic book legend, including Ryan Reynolds. Sharing a throwback photo of him with Lee and Hugh Jackman during a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, he simply wrote, "#100" over it. Jackman reposted Reynolds' tribute on his own Instagram Story.

