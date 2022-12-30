 

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday
Cover Images/Milla Cochran
Movie

On what would have been the Marvel Comics leader's 100th birthday, Disney+ teases an upcoming new documentary about the comic book writer with a compilation of his cameos across MCU.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Disney is preparing a tribute to Stan Lee that is coming next year. On what would have been the Marvel Comics visionary's 100th birthday, the studio announced that a new documentary focusing on the life and legacy of the legendary writer is in the works for Disney+.

Taking to its social media accounts, the streamer teased the upcoming project on Wednesday, December 28 with a compilation video of Lee's cameos in Marvel Studios movies. "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," it wrote in the caption.

"Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus," it added, while still keeping the exact release date under wraps. Other details about the film, including the title and who are involved in it, are still not available either.

Fans were excited about the documentary, with one gushing, "this will be epic!" Another reacted, "This does put a smile on my face." A third looked forward to it as stating, "I would love to watch it."

  Editors' Pick

"ok Disney you want me to shed all my tears.. Happy Bday Excelsior," a fourth user commented on the announcement. Another simply praised Lee as writing, "The legend of Marvel Movies."

Lee was the co-creator of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four among many others in collaboration with others at Marvel, particularly co-writers/artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Lee died on November 12, 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being rushed there for a medical emergency earlier in the day. He was 95 years old. Earlier that year, in February, he had been hospitalized for pneumonia.

One year before his passing, Lee's wife of 69 years, Jean Boocock, died of complications from a stroke. She was also 95 years old.

Hugh Jackman's IG Story

Hugh Jackman reposted Ryan Reynolds' tribute to Stan Lee on what would have been his 100th birthday.

On his 100th birthday, many paid tribute to the comic book legend, including Ryan Reynolds. Sharing a throwback photo of him with Lee and Hugh Jackman during a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, he simply wrote, "#100" over it. Jackman reposted Reynolds' tribute on his own Instagram Story.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zach and Tori Roloff Hint at 'Little People, Big World' Departure

Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough
Related Posts
Stan Lee's Ex-Assistant Faces Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit From Star's Daughter

Stan Lee's Ex-Assistant Faces Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit From Star's Daughter

Stan Lee's Ex-Business Manager Enters Not Guilty Plea in Elder Abuse Case

Stan Lee's Ex-Business Manager Enters Not Guilty Plea in Elder Abuse Case

Stan Lee's Daughter Accuses Second Ex-Business Manager of Stealing

Stan Lee's Daughter Accuses Second Ex-Business Manager of Stealing

Stan Lee's Ex-Business Manager Awaits for Los Angeles Extradition Post-Arizona Arrest

Stan Lee's Ex-Business Manager Awaits for Los Angeles Extradition Post-Arizona Arrest

Latest News
Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans
  • Dec 30, 2022

Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times
  • Dec 30, 2022

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence
  • Dec 30, 2022

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help
  • Dec 30, 2022

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough
  • Dec 30, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday
  • Dec 30, 2022

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Most Read
Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'
Movie

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Olivia Colman Left Red-Faced During 'Empire of Light' Sex Scene

Olivia Colman Left Red-Faced During 'Empire of Light' Sex Scene

Daisy Edgar-Jones Hired Special Coach to Get Rid of Her 'Britishness' for New Movie

Daisy Edgar-Jones Hired Special Coach to Get Rid of Her 'Britishness' for New Movie

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons