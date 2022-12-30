 

Christina Ricci's Little Son Corrects Her When She Calls Boats 'She': 'Women Are Not Objects'

Christina Ricci's Little Son Corrects Her When She Calls Boats 'She': 'Women Are Not Objects'
The 'Yellowjackets' actress explains why it's impossible for her young son Freddie, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen, not to be a feminist when he's older.

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci insists her young son Freddie will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist. Claiming her eight-year-old son Freddie will be forever impacted from seeing she and her husband Mark Hampton, 37, are feminists, the 42-year-old "Yellowjackets" actress thinks it will lead to the boy viewing women "in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mum do all this stuff."

"(Freddie's) asking questions like, 'Mum, is that racist?' Or 'Mum, is that OK for women?' He's got this whole thing about not calling objects - like boats - she. He'll correct me, 'Women are not objects,' " she told The Guardian newspaper in a chat published on December 26.

Christina had Freddie in 2014 with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, 42, from whom she split in 2020. The mum-of-two also shares daughter Cleopatra Ricci Hampton with her husband Mark, with the couple having her in December last year.

Christina said in September she still sleeps in the same bed as Freddie even though Cleo is already sleep-trained. She told People, "The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my eight-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing."

She added sleep training Freddie was a challenge as he "screamed himself hoarse" and "started banging his head against the crib railing."

