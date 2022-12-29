 

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
Instagram
Music

Record companies are reportedly fighting over to sign Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy as they plan to release new music following reunion.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Sugababes are at the center of a bidding war from record companies. The group's original line-up - Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy - want to record new music to celebrate their 25th anniversary next year following their reunion, and record labels are fighting over who gets to snap them up.

"There are lots of Nineties and Noughties acts which reunite and it's a bit cheesy and full of nostalgia, but the original Sugababes are actually cool, credible artists," a music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. "They have really impressed people at the major labels this year with their voices."

"The reaction from fans proves they are really a viable act to have huge success with new music. They have some great ideas for songs and reckon they can win over a whole new generation of Sugababes fans. The hope is that they will sign to a label at the beginning of the year and have new music out at some point in the next 12 months."

  Editors' Pick

They recently released "The Lost Tapes", their leaked and unreleased 2014 album - to streaming services.

Meanwhile, the Sugababes had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 - but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During an Instagram Live, Keisha previously explained, "We had so many plans. 2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn't happen, so we have to restructure."

"We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it's about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky. It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned."

Meanwhile, Siobhan revealed the band had loved working on new music together. She said, "There's nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music. We love making music together and that's something we're going to continue to do. And hopefully it won't be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career
Related Posts
Sugababes Book Reunion Gig, Eagles Announce Anniversary Tour Dates

Sugababes Book Reunion Gig, Eagles Announce Anniversary Tour Dates

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

Sugababes' Amelle Berrabah Bankrupt Due to Massive Tax Bill

Sugababes' Amelle Berrabah Bankrupt Due to Massive Tax Bill

Latest News
Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement
  • Dec 30, 2022

Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year
  • Dec 30, 2022

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison
  • Dec 30, 2022

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
  • Dec 29, 2022

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Most Read
Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans
Music

Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified