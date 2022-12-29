 

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life
Although she and her television co-star only wear their dresses once on their reality show, the 'Selling Sunset' member insists she 'absolutely repeats' her clothes in real life.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause likes outfits that can go from "work to night." Delighted to have teamed up with Lipsy London on another collection, the "Selling Sunset" star thinks the new holiday range will prove to have "timeless" appeal.

"I love this holiday range. It includes lots of sparkles, so it's timeless. And we've focused a lot on work-to-night outfits, which is very much my personality," she said.

The 41-year-old beauty insisted working with the retailer was a no-brainer. She said in a recent interview, "It's been amazing to work with Lipsy again because it's such a well-loved brand in the UK. I've heard so many stories about Lipsy being people's go-to dress store ever since their prom. And I feel like people look to me because of the clothes I wear on 'Selling Sunset' so it seemed like a really great fit. This is my third collection."

Chrishell recently revealed one of her favourite ever red carpet looks was the Grace Ling bra top and trousers she wore to the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this year because it was such a change for her.

She said, "I'd never worn anything like that before. I'm always in some very uncomfortable dress. But [this outfit] was, ironically, one of the most comfortable outfits I've ever worn on a carpet yet it ended up having such an impact."

Chrishell also worried that people think she only ever wears outfits once then gets rid of them. She said, "We don't repeat clothes [on the show], but I absolutely repeat my clothes [in reality]. I think sustainability is a huge thing that we should all be aware of."

