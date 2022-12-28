Usher Laments Feeling 'Lost' After Grandmother's Death

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 26, the 44-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos and a video with his grandmother, who died in her Chattanooga home on Saturday

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Usher is mourning the death of his grandmother. Revealing that his grandma Tina passed away at the age of 87, the "Yeah!" hitmaker said he felt lost knowing that she is no longer with us in this world.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 26, the 44-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos and a video with his grandmother, who died in her Chattanooga home on Saturday. "I LOVE U MORE," he began his lengthy caption.

"It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he added. "I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her. Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life's work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now.

"Part of me is trying to be strong, for others," the R&B star continued. "Her belief was that GOD always has a plan...I'm trying to understand that right now. The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time."

Usher went on to recall, When I was lost, she was always there when I called on her, no matter the hour or how long it took. When I needed the perfect Bible verse to suit the reality of what I was facing at the time...she's provided it." He further noted, "Her last words to me were, 'There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die.' "

"I need you right now more than ever Grandma. Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!" Usher wrote, before concluding his post by quoting a piece of advice he received from someone recently.

"Someone told me just today, 'Keep in mind that it's only sad b/c we miss them and that's us being selfish and rightfully so but it's really a congratulatory celebration b/c they're at the ultimate place forever!' " the message read. He added in his own message, "I believe that... she will be missed very much. I love u more Grandma. Rest In Paradise."

You can share this post!