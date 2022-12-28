'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Instagram Celebrity

The former host of 'The Wendy Williams Show' greets her online devotees in a new video while promoting the launch of her podcast's new fashion merchandise.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is looking better than ever. The former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" recently greeted her fans through an Instagram video, saying that she's "happy" to be here following her rehab stint and health woes.

"Happy holidays! 'Tis the season for the winter," the 58-year-old said in the clip shared on "The Wendy Experience" podcast's Instagram page. "I am just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here."

The video also included a link to where fans can purchase her merchandise They include hoodies and baseball hats that feature many of her most famous catchphrases, such as, "How you doin'?"

Fans were elated upon seeing the post. "Wendy you're are loved!!! Excited for what have you share with the world in 2023!!!" one fan gushed, while another penned, "So happy we get [email protected] your voice and thoughts again. Ain't nothing like your tea and opinion." A third added, "I'm glad she's taking her time and hopefully getting better!!! Merry Christmas Wendy."

Wendy checked into rehab for alcohol in August. Then on October 18, her publicist Shawn Zanotti announced that she had returned home. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," said Shawn. "She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers.' "

Prior to checking herself into rehab, Wendy sparked concerns among her fans with her disorientated looks as her self-titled talk show was canceled after 13 seasons and replaced with Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri". The cancelation itself came following her health woes.

Wendy seemingly tried to live her best life following the setbacks. Earlier this month, the TV personality was seen out and about with a handsome younger man. In photos surfacing online, she had her hands full as she was hand-in-hand with a hunk in addition to juggling what appeared to be a wallet with hanging decoration that looked like a bundle of hair.

Wendy, who recently confessed that she prefers dating men who are "20 years younger" than her, looked vibrant with her long red puffer jacket. Underneath the eye-catching jacket, she wore a T-shirt with the words "how dare you" written across the chest. She completed her look with black leggings, her favorite fuzzy boots and a black Gucci bag.

