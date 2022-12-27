Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan says it was "inevitable" he'd be suggested as a possible James Bond. Although insisting any successful actor "of a certain age" gets linked to the role of the suave spy following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise, the 40-year-old star suggested he's unlikely to get the part.
"Of course it's nice to be in those conversations. If you're an actor of a certain age who's had a good year, there's an inevitability about [being mentioned]. But they'll probably replace Daniel Craig with somebody who's never been on one of those lists," he said about the speculation.
"The Tourist" star - who has children Dulcie, nine, Elva, six, and three-year-old Alberta with wife Amelia Warner - feels "great" about entering a new decade. He told Radio Times magazine, "I feel great about [turning 40]."
"I'm in a good place at work at home and I haven't started sprouting hairs out of my nose yet. I'm standing here with three healthy kids and a beautiful wife and a good career. I don't have a lot to complain about."
"I feel my life has been marked out by decades; I moved to London when I turned 20, modelled for 10 years and then my acting career kicked off at 30, and I got married and had children. That makes me even more excited about my 40s. I honestly feel like I haven't even begun."
Jamie recently insisted he doesn't regret starring in the"Fifty Shades of Grey" movies because they made him a household name, which has helped fund the smaller projects he wanted to do. He said, "The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films."
"Because all of the stuff, like 'Belfast', 'Beyond Private' or any like well-received more independent stuff I've done the last five or six years, they're only budgeting, they're only paying for those films to be made off my name because I'm in a franchise that made 1.4 billion dollars. That's how that works. It's all part of it, it's given me so much, so of course I don't regret it."