 

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

The 'Levitating' hitmaker leaves many fans wondering why she celebrates the special day with Omar and his family amid rumors she's in a relationship with the rapper.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has gotten fans buzzing on the Internet with her latest social media post. The "Levitating" hitmaker has confused her fans as she celebrated Christmas with Omar Apollo amid rumors she's romancing Jack Harlow.

While many are aware that Omar is openly gay, still some wondered whether Dua and Omar are an item as they celebrate the special day together. On Sunday, December 25, the pop star turned to her Instagram Story to share a group photo that saw her posing alongside her mom Anesa Lipa, dad Dukagjin Lipa, sister Rina Lipa, brother Gjin Lipa, Omar as well as his family. "xmas gang [Christmas tree and red heart emoji]," she simply captioned the photo.

Not stopping there, Dua offered more glimpses of the celebration. The "One Kiss" singer uploaded a video and a photo from the decorated dining table that saw the family having fun together during the feast. She also included a close-up photo of what appeared to be a roasted turkey.

Dua's post left fans confused as they're expecting Dua spent the holiday with Jack. One Twitter user reacted to the photo, "Wait, are they dating??" Another commented, "Isn't she dating with jack harlow?" A third questioned, "And not with jack harlow???" Someone else said, "how omar apollo is part of the lipa family?"

Dua's post came after rumors emerged last week that she's in a relationship with Jack. According to reports, real sparks between the two started when they met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. She reportedly became smitten with the rapper and they have been in "constant communication" ever since.

"He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]," a source told Page Six of the "Whats Poppin" hitmaker. He even flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on December 9.

The twosome reportedly had lunch at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District the next day, despite arriving separately. They were trying their best not to be seen, but slipped into a private entrance and were later spotted leaving the eatery separately.

It also reported that Jack is serious about his relationship with Dua. According to a source close to the 24-year-old rap star, "he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her."

Jack himself made no secret of his admiration for the 27-year-old songstress. His latest album "Come Home the Kids Miss You", which was released in May of this year, features an ode to the singer aptly titled "Dua Lipa". He also said that before the album was released, he called Dua on FaceTime to get her blessing.

Prior to this, Dua was rumored to be romantically linked to Trevor Noah after the two were photographed having dinner at Miss Lily's in New York City in late September. At the time, the twosome was seen walking side-by-side after leaving the Jamaican restaurant. They later shared a kiss and a tight hug before going their separate ways.

Dua, however, debunked the dating reports as she declared she's a single woman on the "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said in October. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

