 

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

The 'Baddies South' star defends leaking the sex tape in reiteration of him being in bed with another woman, while the 'Thotiana' rapper talks about the repercussion of her action in a clip of 'Crazy in Love'.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - No holds barred on Blueface and Chrisean Rock's reality TV show as the pair are getting real about their leaked sex tape. In a sneak peek for the new episode of "Crazy in Love" which airs on Zeus, the rapper and his on-and-off girlfriend discuss the matter during a pampering session.

As they get pedicures at the nail salon, Blueface confronts Chrisean for leaking the sex tape in reiteration of him being in bed with another woman. The "Baddies South" star defends herself after the Los Angeles native asks what's the "correlation" between his action and the sex tape leak.

The "Thotiana" hitmaker also points out the repercussion of Chrisean's action, claiming that more women than ever before are DMing him now. Chrisean remains calm and collected, saying that her hotline is also blinging just as frequently.

Back in October, Chrisean stirred the pot after she leaked her own sex tape with Blueface on Twitter. She soon deleted the NSFW video, but confirmed on the blue-bird app, "First that ain't a tape. second that was current."

It arrived after Blueface was seen laying in bed next to another woman. The clip upset Chrisean, who went berserk as she filmed herself trashing his hotel room in juicy Instagram Live session. "I almost went to jail, yo, I swear to God," she told viewers. "I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n***a… The TV, the window… He had to run from that hotel to another."

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Blueface and Chrisean remain together until now. Earlier this month, the couple teamed up for a joint Instagram Live apparently to promote their new reality series "Crazy in Love".

While reading comments from viewers, Blueface stumbled upon a question from someone who asked about Chrisean, "Why you always look like you musty?" The 25-year-old immediately put his hand on his mouth to hold back his laughter, while Chrisean looked unamused. "Answer the question," she told her boyfriend while trying to sound nonchalant, before taking a sip of drink directly from a bottle.

Blueface pointed out that the question was "directed" to Chrisean, not him. "It says Chrisean," he said. But the raptress wasn't interested in responding and let her boyfriend answer the question on her behalf. "She not musty, y'all," Blueface said in defense of his girlfriend.

