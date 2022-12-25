 

Chris Pratt Shows His Swollen Eye After Getting Stung by Bee

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is nursing a swollen eye after his overconfident attempt to get close to bees without any protective gear recently backfired.

  • Dec 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt was stung in the eye by a bee. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor confessed he had a "false sense of security" after watching videos of Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson, who regularly handles the creatures and their hives without protective gear, but his idea he could "control" the stinging insects quickly backfired.

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,' " he said in a video shared to his Instagram account while wearing sunglasses. "So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.' "

The 43-year-old actor decided to attempt to get close to some bees earlier this week, believing the buzzy honey-makers to be "calm." He continued, "So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm.' And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f*** that bee lady."

  Editors' Pick

Chris then took off his sunglasses and showed off his swollen eye. He tagged Erika in his post and wrote, "@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…"

The "bee lady" quickly replied to the message and urged Chris to focus on his acting career instead, referencing his upcoming role in video game movie "The Super Mario Bros". She wrote, "Wait - so now you're going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario."

