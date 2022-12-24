 

Heather Rae Young Laments 'Unbearable' Sciatica Pain Amid Pregnancy

When giving an update on her pregnancy, the 'Selling Sunset' star says she will have an acupuncture session and will keep going to physical therapy so the pain will go away soon.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Heather Rae Young has given fans an update on her pregnancy. Noting that she just had a checkup, the "Selling Sunset" star divulged the baby is okay though she's suffering from "unbearable" sciatica pain.

"I just left the doctor just for a little checkup," the 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Tarek El Moussa, said on Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22. "Everything's good with baby."

However, Heather said she was "not doing very good." The former model then detailed, "The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

Heather revealed that although she's "getting close" to the finish line, "there's still some time. So I have to do what's best." She said she will have an acupuncture session and will keep going to physical therapy so the pain will go away soon.

Heather, who tied the knot with Tarek on October 23, 2021, confirmed she's having a bun in the oven in July. Making use of Instagram, she shared a photo of her husband kissing her growing belly by the beach. She also attached an image of the two playing around with Tarek's kids, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa).

In the caption, Heather exclaimed, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" Her "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause then replied in the comment section, "SO SO SO happy for youuuuu. Lucky little one to have you." Maya Vander then marveled, "Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!"

