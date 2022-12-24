 

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year
According to a new report, the 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker has added over $26,000 a day to her wealth and collected more than $10 million over the last financial year.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa reportedly raked in £9.8 million over the last financial year. The chart-topping pop star's company was left with a profit of £4.1 million as she added around £26,000 a day to her fortune.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Dua's firm has assets worth as much as £36.2 million, with £14.7 million tied up in investments.

However, 2023 is poised to be an even more prosperous year for the 27-year-old pop star, who will soon reap the rewards of her money-spinning "Future Nostalgia" tour. Dua - who created her company back in 2014 - intends to finish her third studio album in the first part of 2023.

The London-born singer released her self-titled debut album in 2017, and since then, she's established herself as one of the biggest names in the pop industry.

Earlier this year, Dua gave fans an insight into what they can expect from her new album, explaining that she now feels more "liberated" than ever. She shared, "As I'm writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought."

Dua revealed that she now feels more confident than ever before, and the singer thinks that her new-found confidence is reflected in her music. She said, "As an artist, as you evolve and you practise your craft – the more you spend time really honing things - the more comfortable and confident you are. And that's how I felt with 'Future Nostalgia'."

Dua also relished the experience of touring following the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I get to see it take on a whole new lease on life. Once I've sung the first line of the first song, there's a feeling of almost being invincible, of joining forces with the music … and just having fun."

