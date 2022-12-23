 

Diane McBain Died at 81 Following Liver Cancer Battle

Celebrity

The 'Spinout' actress has passed away at the age of 81 while being treated at the Motion Picture and Television Country House Hospital as she struggled with a liver cancer.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Actress Diane McBain has passed away at the age of 81 after a liver cancer battle. The Hollywood star, who starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1966 blockbuster "Spinout", died on Wednesday, December 21.

Her death, which happened at the Motion Picture and Television Country House Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, was confirmed by her confidante Michael Gregg Michaud. "It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022," Michael said on social media.

"She lived a full life and experienced every opportunity that presented itself. She was very kind, thoughtful, loyal and generous, and she had a wicked sense of humour. Despite her remarkable professional accomplishments, she was the most un-affected movie star I have ever known."

In "Spinout", Diane played writer Diana St. Clair who fights for the love of Elvis' singer and race car driver character Mike McCoy. She told Fox News Digital in May about working with the crooner, "He was wonderful. He was in good shape at that time."

"I remember him being tall, slender and so beautiful. I mean, what a beautiful man. And he had this beautiful voice. I liked him a lot. He probably had affairs with some actresses or co-stars, but not with me. I think he just liked brunettes, and I was a blonde, so he wasn't interested in me. But we had a really nice friendship on set."

  Editors' Pick

Born in Cleveland on May 18, 1941, Diane moved with her family to Glendale, California in 1944 and was discovered aged 17 by a talent scout while performing at Glendale High School. She modelled before signing to Warner Bros aged 18 in 1959.

Her first film role was the 1960 historical drama "Ice Palace" with Richard Burton. She also appeared in 1962's "Black Gold" as well as "The Caretakers" with Joan Crawford and "Mary Mary" with Debbie Reynolds the following year.

Her TV appearances included roles in ABC's series "Maverick" alongside James Garner and the "Batman" TV series with Adam West in the 1960s.

In later life, she was an author, writing the books "The Laughing Bear" in 2020 and "The Color of Hope" a year later. She also became a counsellor for sex assault survivors after she spoke about being sexually assaulted by two men in West Hollywood on Christmas Day, 1982.

Diane married fellow actor actor Rodney Burke in 1972 and they had a son Evan Burke in 1973 before the couple split in 1974. She is survived by Evan and her goddaughter Mary Haber.

