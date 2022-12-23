 

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
Movie

The 'Crown' actress loathes 'strong female characters' description because it implies 'all other female characters are weak,' adding that 'you don't separate men like that.'

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Claire Foy doesn't like the "strong female characters" description. The 38-year-old actress - whose film credits include "First Man", "Unsane", and "My Son" - has explained that she hates the description because it suggests that "all other female characters are weak."

"I viscerally hate 'strong female characters.' It says, what, all other female characters are weak? You don't separate men like that. They're allowed to be unlikeable, likeable, strong, weak, scary, cuddly, all sorts of different things," she said.

Claire stars alongside Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand in the new drama film "Women Talking", which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. And Claire admits that the Sarah Polley-directed project represents a landmark in her career.

  Editors' Pick

The acclaimed actress told Empire magazine, "This is the first film I've made where women are strong while not in a domestic setting. You usually see mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmas at the kitchen sink, in positions of importance."

"But this is basically the Senate, the Houses of Parliament. These women are talking about the foundation of civilisation, about how they navigate the world as people and what is right and wrong."

Meanwhile, Claire previously admitted that she's felt "exploited" during sex scenes. The movie star also explained that shooting intimate scenes is the "grimmest thing you can do" as an actress.

Claire shared, "It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can't help but feel exploited. It's grim - it's the grimmest thing you can do. You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it's, unfortunately, the reality."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Diane McBain Died at 81 Following Liver Cancer Battle

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
Related Posts
Claire Foy Warned by Judge to Remain Cautious of Stalker Despite Protection Order

Claire Foy Warned by Judge to Remain Cautious of Stalker Despite Protection Order

Claire Foy Suffers Sleepless Nights as She's Traumatized by 'Relentless' Stalker

Claire Foy Suffers Sleepless Nights as She's Traumatized by 'Relentless' Stalker

Claire Foy Granted Stalking Protection Order Against Creepy 'Delusional' Fan

Claire Foy Granted Stalking Protection Order Against Creepy 'Delusional' Fan

Claire Foy Bombarded With Over 1,000 Emails in a Month by Alleged Stalker

Claire Foy Bombarded With Over 1,000 Emails in a Month by Alleged Stalker

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone
Movie

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko Cast in 'Paradox Effect'

Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko Cast in 'Paradox Effect'

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers

Brad Pitt Goes Violent While Margot Robbie Gets Risque in 'Naughty' Trailer for 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt Goes Violent While Margot Robbie Gets Risque in 'Naughty' Trailer for 'Babylon'

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer