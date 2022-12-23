 

Rihanna's Baby Gets This Pricey Gift for Christmas From Kathy Hilton

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals she's sending the first-time mom a nearly-$500 toy, which she is 'obsessed with,' for the Barbadian singer's son's first Christmas.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not the only ones who are going to spoil their newborn baby on his first Christmas. Going all out, Kathy Hilton reveals she's spending almost $500 for a gift for the Barbadian singer's son.

The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" opens up to Page Six about what she's sending to her famous pal for this year's holidays. She says that she's found an interactive Power Pony which retails for $499 and she has been "obsessed" with it.

"I found them on Instagram and we are all obsessed with them," says the actress/socialite, who also got the rideable pony toy for her own grandchildren and grand-nieces and -nephews.

Kathy has seemingly returned the favor after Rihanna recently gifted her some workout clothes from the first-ever Savage x Fenty activewear line. "She just sent me a box filled with her workout clothes," the 63-year-old gushed over how the present from Rih has inspired her workout goal. "It has inspired me to make working out one of my New Years resolutions."

This isn't Kathy's first time to send a Christmas gift to Rihanna. Last year, she gave the Grammy Award-winning artist a wreath inspired by Fenty Beauty with lipstick ornaments and makeup brushes for the holidays last year.

But Kathy's gifting favorites are not always pricey. She sometimes also opts for budget-friendly stocking stuffers like her "favorite holiday scent," the Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Macaron Candle ($30).

Always proud of her two daughters, Kathy also enlists Nicky Hilton Rothschild's own designs, including Nicky's French Sole Teddy Shoes ($185) and Paris Hilton's Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle ($30), as top present picks, saying, "I'm a proud mama, both of my girls are very entrepreneurial."

As to what she gifts Paris and Nicki for Christmas, Kathy shares that she's giving both of her daughters the Le Mieux Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135). She additionally reveals her wish list of presents, which includes a pricey perfume that's gone viral on TikTok. "I am hoping to get a big bottle of Baccarat Rouge," she shares. "I love it so much, I practically bathe in it."

