 

Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Shamed for Eating 'Ham and Cheese' Early in Her Modelling Career

Lottie Moss, who now moonlights as an OnlyFans creator, claims she was 'traumatized' by the body-shaming and constant reminder to get thinner when she started out her career as a runway model.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss recalls being "traumatised" after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. In a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine, Kate Moss' 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said her agents used to laugh and call her "ham and cheese sandwich girl" when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.

"As Fashion Week approached, they told me I had to get to a 23-inch waist and 30-inch hips if I had any hopes of doing runway. I'm 5 foot 5. Whenever I ate on set or at castings, my agents would laugh at me. They'd say, 'Here's 'ham and cheese sandwich girl' again' or, 'She's having another ham and cheese sandwich!' And I'd just laugh along," Lottie said.

She explained how she was fortunate to avoid an eating disorder, "Back then, I didn't realise how traumatising it was as a young girl; all the things they said to me. I'm incredibly lucky I didn't develop an eating disorder."

Lottie added her fight to eventually slim to a 23-inch waist left her feeling unhealthy and said it stated a "lot of problems." She said she accepted modelling jobs she didn't want to do and had a mental breakdown in April 2021 due to depression, before checking into rehab in February this year after self-medicating with drink and drugs.

Lottie also used her Glamour piece to insist she has never shared a close bond with supermodel sister Kate, 48, and claims her status as a fashion icon triggered abandonment issues as she fought to become a model.

She said, "When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss's sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don't really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about)."

"But back then, I was bombarded with people constantly asking me about my sister - I'd go to my friends' houses and there would be pictures of her on the walls - and it really triggered a lot of abandonment issues."

