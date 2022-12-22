Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

NBC TV

The 9-year-old daughter of the author and her husband Henry Chase Hager reveals that the 'Hoda and Jenna' co-host takes her controversial habit of going commando to the NBC studio.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Bush Hager might have regretted turning her hosting gig into a family affair. The daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush has been left red-faced after her daughter revealed TMI about her on "Today".

In Tuesday, December 20 episode of the morning show, Jenna's eldest daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura made a surprise appearance during the show's "Hoda & Jenna" hour. While sitting at the table next to her mom, Mila was asked by co-host Hoda Kotb if she knew what Hoda loves the most about her mom.

"You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath," Hoda said. Mila agreed, before spilling the tea, "Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants! You changed your pajamas."

"Thank you, Mila," Jenna responded with sarcasm. "Thank you so much." Worrying that her little one would reveal more "truth bomb," she said while hugging her daughter, "I love her so much, but it's time for her to go. If she's already dropped one truth bomb, who knows what's coming."

But before Mila left, Hoda tried to squeeze the juice from the 9-year-old one more time, asking, "Is that the last one?" After thinking for a few seconds, Mila then blurted out, "She never wears underwear!" She exclaimed, "She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

While Jenna was seen cringing in embarrassment, Hoda seemed to love the moment as saying, "We love you, Mila!" Jenna then said, "OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" while her daughter went off stage.

This isn't the first time Jenna's habit of going commando was brought on "Today". Hoba first exposed her friend's habit in November. Insisting that there are "a lot of pros" to not wearing underwear, Jenna said, "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

Hoda begged to differ, claiming there were downsides too, though she could see the benefits. She said, "It actually does make life a lot easier. [But] it's a lot of washing of clothes, over and over." But that didn't seem to bother Jenna too much, "[Hoda] said, 'Do you wash your clothes' and I said 'Yes, I do.' But it's also not like I'm sharing your jeans with you. Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]'s pants on occasion."

She then asked Hoda, "And I do want to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?" Her pal replied, "Yes, you can, anytime." Jenna joked, "I'll wear underwear."

You can share this post!