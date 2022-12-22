Cynthia Bailey Talks About Being Called as NeNe Leakes' 'Sidekick': 'We're Always Very Equal'

Instagram Celebrity

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey is looking back to her on-and-off friendship with NeNe Leakes. In a new interview, the reality TV star talked about the ups and downs in her friendship with her former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star.

"I was with the most popular one on the show, NeNe, who was kind of like a villain too at the time," she told theJasmineBRAND. Cynthia claimed that they "had a real relationship," which made it "hard for me when we weren't friends anymore."

She continued, "We hung out off camera, on camera, on vacations, we traveled a lot together, it was authentic and very genuine…"

Cynthia also slammed people who called her NeNe's sidekick. "Alot of people refer to me as her sidekick or whatever. We were always very equal, but she just had a bigger personality," she explained.

During the interview, Cynthia also talked about the possibility of her reconciling with NeNe. "I'm never going to say never [to reconciling with NeNe] because you never know what God has in store for us," she said.

The model additionally discussed the infamous friendship contract that she gave NeNe in season 3 of the Bravo series back in 2010. "As a joke, because I think I do have a funny sense of humor, I was like you know what I don't know what's going on, but I feel like I need to put it under contract. 'Are we friends or not?' I wrote out the friend contract," she elaborated.

The 55-year-old further noted, "I took it to the scene, and it was like a really weird scene. I think we were at Kim Zolciak's house, and I can already tell as soon as I pull up the energy ain't right. So I get there, and I think she's doing a scene with Kim and I'm just hanging around and I don't know what was happening."

"So finally, I was like, 'Hey NeNe can I talk to you for a second,' because my feelings were hurt, but I didn't really know how to approach it because we were on a TV show, and I didn't really want to fall out with my only friend.So I was like, you know, 'Well I just want to give you this because you know I love you….,' " she added, "The next thing I know… all I see are these other scenes where they are passing it around like, 'She's crazy!' 'Who does this!' When I tell you I was like, 'Oh My God. It was a joke,' they were supposed to be laughing, and they made it seem like I was a NeNe stalker."

Both NeNe and Cynthia are now no longer starring on "RHOA". NeNe, who was on the show from season 1, exited the show in 2019. She later sued Bravo and Andy Cohen, claiming that she suffered years of racist remarks from Kim, who is white. She has since dropped the lawsuit.

As for Cynthia, she departed from the hit reality show after 10 seasons and 11 years. She revealed that the network also offered her a "friend contract" to return for season 14, but she declined it.

